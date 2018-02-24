English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Exclusive - 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Test Drive Review [Video]
Hyundai has given the Elite i20 a much needed facelift, with an added set of features, more refined engine, minor design change - all for Rs 5.35 Lakhs.
2018 Hyundai Elite i20. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Ever since it was first launched in India, Hyundai Elite i20 has been one of the best-selling premium hatchback in the country and all because of the right factors. Hyundai offered the Elite i20 with a right mix of looks, premium cabin, features and refinement, all at the right price. Now, Hyundai has given the Elite i20 a much needed facelift, with an added set of features, more refined engine, minor design change – all for a starting price of Rs 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here’s our exclusive test drive review of the hatchback-
The Premium Cascade Design High Gloss Front Grille gives sporty and bold stance to the 2018 ELITE i20. Projector Headlamps with LED DRL, Positioning and Cornering Lamps, Front Air Curtains, Stylish Tail Lamps and R16 Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels together give a sporty front and bold rear completing the design. The new ELITE i20 also comes with First-in-segment Dual Tone exteriors with Red and Orange interior colour packs to further boost sporty styling.
The 2018 ELITE i20 features a 17.77 cm Touchscreen Infotainment System and Audio Video Navigation with IPS (In Plane Switching) Display for wide viewing angle and smart phone connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mirror Link. It also offers DRM Arkamys Sound Mood and Navigation for technology savvy customers.
2018 ELITE i20 takes safety to a whole new level with 6-Airbags with front dual, side and curtain airbags, Antilock Braking System, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock, Impact Sensing Auto Door, Unlock and Reverse Parking camera with Dynamic Guidelines.
There are two engine options - 1.4 U2 CRDi Diesel (90 PS/4,000 RPM and 22.4 KGM /1,500-2,750 RPM) that comes with 6-Speed Manual Transmission and 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol (83 PS/6,000 RPM and 11.7 KGM /4,000RPM) powered with 5-Speed Manual Transmission. Fuel efficiency is increased by upto 9% due to engine tuning and Air Curtains.
