EXCLUSIVE: 2021 Honda CB650R India Review – An Underrated Pricey Superstar!

When you think of exciting middleweight street-naked motorcycles, chances are that you would think of the Triumph Street Triple RS or the KTM Duke 790 but probably not of the Honda CB650R. Honestly, I wouldn’t blame you for this because Honda motorcycles are usually the well-mannered ones of the lot, like the highly intelligent classmate that usually keeps to himself. But in the case of the CB650R, well, think of that kid coming back after summer vacation in which he went to the gym, buffed up, and developed a personality that you just got to have in your next birthday party. You do that and you realise that the kid is now a superstar, well, that is how my journey was with the motorcycle through my time of testing.

WATCH HONDA CB650R REVIEW VIDEO:

So let’s understand the motorcycle in detail and for that, let’s start off with the design. I quite like how the motorcycle looks and one of the things that I like the most are these exhaust header pipes which are fully visible in all their shiny glory.

The 2021 Honda CB650R’s exposed exhaust header pipes are a treat to look at. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

They are not very clean in the pictures, apologies for that because it rained non-stop during my time with the motorcycle and by the time I would take it to a good spot to click pictures, the Delhi dust would be more than happy to be friends this machine.

But dirty or not, the CBR650R has a lot of character in its design and if you want to stand out of the crowd, this one will help you do that with ease.

The neo-retro LED headlamps of the 2021 Honda CB650R look unique and are flanked by air intakes as you can see here. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The neo-retro headlight is stunning to look at and the heavy big tank shrouds are not only for looks as they are actual air intakes. I also like the contrast wheels which give the bike a sporty look. And of course, the bike is quite compact too and as a result, will not be intimidating for riders who will be riding a bike this powerful for the first time.

The 2021 Honda CB650R has an accessible seat height and relaxed riding ergonomics. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now, let’s talk about the riding ergonomics and for reference, I’m 5’10”, and I could plant both my feet firmly onto the ground. The riding ergonomics are a lot more relaxed as compared to the CBR650R. The handlebar is wider and taller so all in all, it’s a relaxed motorcycle to ride and also, this new handlebar gives you a lot more leverage to slice through city traffic. And the good bits continue at the back as well because the pillion seat is actually usable.

The 2021 Honda CB650R makes for a great touring motorcycle and in case required, the pillion seat is great too. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But the design of the motorcycle is not perfect.

While these exposed exhaust header pipers are so pretty to look at, you need to be careful with them as there is no bash plate protecting them. Don’t get me wrong, the ground clearance is not an issue at all but just don’t go off-roading or trail-hunting with this motorcycle. Also, while you’re at it, a radiator guard must be the very first accessory that you put on it. In case you are wondering, no, I did not scrape the exhaust header pipes even once, no matter what the size of the speed breaker was.

The horn button and indicator switch placement is reversed on the 2021 Honda CB650R. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

There are some things that you have to get used to. The left switch cluster is something that needs to be learnt. As is the case with all premium Honda bikes, the indicator switch and the horn button placement is switched. And in the CB650R, just like the CBR650R, comes with a traction control system which is a great addition to the bike. But it is switched on and off with a switch that can be easily mistaken for a headlight pass button.

The traction control toggle switch on the 2021 Honda CB650R can be mistaken for a headlight pass switch. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But as is the case with most Honda motorcycles, the engine is the highlight of the entire package and this is a proper hooligan.

It is powered by a 648cc in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 86 hp and 57.5 Nm of torque and the motorcycle has a dual nature to itself. Below 6,500 RPM the CB650R is a well-behaved motorcycle that is very tractable and will putter around town without a fuss. You can slot into fourth gear as low as 27 km/h and yet roll on with ease. Post the 6,500 RPM mark, however, the motorcycle starts to scream and shout and is ready to push you through the air in an aggressive manner, and will do so all the way to the redline in a linear fashion. Proper four-cylinder madness is what you get.

The highlight of the 2021 Honda CB650R has to be the in-line 4-cylinder 648cc engine. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

There are some vibrations at the 6,500 RPM mark so just make sure you don’t stay there. The on-off throttle transition is also a bit jerky but then again, the entire drivetrain is so refined and linear, that you’ll fall in love with it.

The CB650R is basic and that’s not a bad thing. It has no riding modes, a rather simple but digital instrument cluster, and an old-school cable-operated accelerator which makes for a great connection with the experience. Add to that a light clutch lever, refined drivetrain, and the agility that comes with the relaxed riding posture and wide handlebar – and you have a motorcycle that is extremely fun to ride. And there’s a great amount of grip and composure that the chassis provides and the confidence that the bike induces is something that even experienced riders will appreciate.

Overall, the 2021 Honda CB650R is a very exciting package. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So to sum it all up, I really enjoyed my time with the CB650R, the weather gods certainly helped but all in all, it’s a fun motorcycle to have for the money that you are spending and yes, that brings us to the big question, the money. This is an expensive motorcycle, I’m not going to disagree with you but as I said with the CBR650R review, I have to mention the ownership experience of this bike.

WATCH HONDA CBR650 REVIEW VIDEO:

You see, usually, the case is with Honda premium motorcycles is that they have a high acquisition cost but their ownership and maintenance cost is one of the best in the country, if not the best that you can have with a premium bike. So in the long run, it cancels out to an extent and that is something you need to keep in mind. The service, the parts availability, the accessories, everything is a much more relaxed experience as compared to other the experience with other premium bike makers. And if the price is not a concern for you, well, what you really need to know is that this is a really nice package. 4-cylinder madness in a middleweight, compact machine, you know what you’re getting. So if you are looking for a new middleweight superbike, this is something that you should definitely consider.

