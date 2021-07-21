Exclusive: 2021 Honda CBR650R Review - Big on Character, Performance, Sound and Price

The Honda CBR650R is the successor to the Honda CBR650F and while their names have the difference of just one letter, the motorcycles approach things way differently. The CBR650F is one of the best middleweight motorcycles that I have ridden simply because of how well it adjusted to our everyday needs. And hence, the CBR650R has big shoes to fill. The difference that I spoke of, however, is that while the CBR650F was one of the best-mannered machines, the CBR650R is its spoilt cousin. One, that is loud, bold and a little brash. But being cut from the same cloth, is the CBR650R still that lovable?

Let’s start with the design and clearly, Honda has done a fantastic job. In my opinion, the CBR650R is one of the best-looking fully-faired motorcycles in the Indian market right now as it ticks all the boxes of how you would want your sports bike to be. Stickers, rim-tapes, dual angry headlamps, exposed header-pipes and a commanding presence which attracts all eyes to it – all check. A big reason for it working so well is that the CBR650R looks strikingly similar to the previous generation Honda Fireblade which was their much-bigger, much more expensive flagship litre-class superbike.

The 2021 Honda CBR650R has air intakes placed under the headlamps. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

I would also like to point that the new LED headlamps work great at night, something that was a bit of an issue in the older CBR650F. Also, the two slots under the headlamps are actual air intakes and not there just for looks. Not only do they bring extra performance the faster you go, but also make for quite some bragging rights I’d say.

As is the case with premium Honda motorcycles, the fit and finish of everything are top-notch. Special mention for the seats as they are very comfortable and the pillion seat is actually usable, something that is not normally the case with fully-faired motorcycles.

The Honda CBR650R has comfortable seats, both for the rider as well as the pillion. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The Honda CBR650R also feels sportier once you are on it. The footpegs have been placed slightly higher and are more rear-set. The handlebar is also lower and a bit forward and as a result, you get the “sportbike feel" in terms of riding position. The seats, however, are still very accessible as I, being 5’10”, could plant both my feet firmly on the ground. And yet, the bike will not feel cramped for those who are 6 feet tall.

Could you still go touring on it? Sure, as it is not as extreme as a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. It is still a sports-tourer. There will be a little bit of pressure on your wrists the first time around but it is something that you will get used to.

The wind deflector on the CBR650R does a decent job but it would be better if you put a bigger one on it. Honda has also given the motorcycle an up-to-date digital instrument cluster which tells you everything you need to know. If at all, it’s a tad bit small and quite basic but it has good visibility and is easy to read so no complaints.

The Honda CBR650R gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The highlight of the CBR650R is definitely the engine that it has. It is a four-cylinder engine and it sounds brilliant. And while the CBR650F felt muted, the CBR650R is a screamer and if are at high RPMs, your friends will be able to hear you from far away.

The exposed exhaust header pipes peek from under the fairing of the Honda CBR650R. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The big change, though, is with the character of the motorcycle. Honda has given it 1,000 revs more to play with and below 6,000 RPM, the motorcycle is a lot more docile than before. In this region, it is a city-friendly motorcycle. You can slot it in 4th gear at say, 27 km/h, and ride on with ease. The motorcycle also deals with bad roads, speed breakers and city traffic with ease and heat management is great too. But once you go past the 6,000 RPM mark, the motorcycle changes character and becomes a hooligan with the revs building quick and power being delivered linearly. Just don’t keep it at 6,000 RPM because at that point there are noticeable vibrations but above and below that, it is all refinement-city.

So it looks the part, sounds the part and walks the talk too thanks to it having good hardware all around. It has non-adjustable Showa upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The entire suspension setup, along with the updated chassis, has improved the versatility of the motorcycle even more.

While sportier than the CBR650F, the Honda CBR650R is still comfortable to ride. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

There are no riding modes on the motorcycle as instead, it uses the old-school cable-operated throttle which makes for a great connection with the bike. The on-off transitions can sometimes be a bit harsh but it is nitpicking given how refined the entire experience is. The clutch lever feels light to use and you can cruise the entire city in fourth gear as the bike does not require a lot of gear changes and as a result, the CBR650R does not fatigue the rider.

On the safety front, it gets dual-channel ABS and has switchable traction control too. The switch for the traction control system, however, is placed at a rather odd position where you would usually have a headlight pass switch and that can be confusing. But you do need to keep it pressed for a second or so to engage or disengage the traction control system so at least, you won’t be toggling the system by mistake. The brakes also do a good job with ample bite and feedback to the rider.

The traction control switch can be mistaken for the headlamp pass switch. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The Honda CBR650R is also quite a lot lighter than before and a big chunk of it comes from lighter wheels which also, in coherence with the updated riding position, has made the motorcycle feel livelier and it feels like it is ready to change directions on the drop of a hat.

The Honda CBR650R still retains the charm of being an every sport bike. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

In short, it’s fantastic but what we need to talk about is the price. Yes, at Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), it is an expensive motorcycle to buy. But there’s more. You see, with a Honda big bike, you have two things going for you, first, it’s going to be ultra-reliable. And second, the ownership experience, parts availability and service support are one of the best in the country amongst all premium motorcycle brands. And above all, the Honda big bikes have some of the lowest maintenance costs. So you need to keep in mind these factors as well when you get stuck thinking about the value this motorcycle brings. Post that and otherwise, if the price is not an issue for you, I think the Honda CBR650R is one of the best middleweight motorcycles that you can buy.

