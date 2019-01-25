Exclusive: Aston Martin to Launch DBS Superleggera in India in Mid-2019, to be Followed by DBX SUV

Aston Martin’s CEO Andy Palmer has announced the second-century plan for the company and if our conversation with Nancy Chen, Head of Sales Operations, South and Southeast Asia, Aston Martin is to go by, India is set to play a substantial role in it. The British luxury sports car manufacturer recently launched the Aston Martin Vantage in India and is betting big on it.“The Vantage has been our best-selling model historically, and India has a huge potential. It serves not only to the Aston Martin loyalists but to a bigger audience,” says Chen. Adding, that it was the perfect time to bring the Vantage to India.When asked about why the Indian market holds such importance for Aston Martin, Chen said, “India has a huge potential that cannot be missed out on. The luxury sports market is growing hugely, we have enjoyed high double-digit growth in India since 2016.”Aston Martin’s ambitious second-century plan includes launching seven new models in seven years. And when asked about which of these cars can be expected in India, Chen hints at “exciting times” that lies ahead of the company. Quick to add that in mid-2019, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will be launched and this is going to be followed by the Aston Martin DBX SUV that will be making its way to the Indian market later this year.That’s not it, India will go on to receive all the seven models that will be launched under the second-century plan of Aston Martin, including their new mid-engine sports car, Lagonda zero-emission SUV as well the Aston Martin Rapide E.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.