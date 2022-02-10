Green Hydrogen Fuel of the Future, Plans to Export Globally: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in an exclusive interview with News18 said that green hydrogen is the fuel of the future and is intended to be exported to the whole world by India.

The Minister said that a Toyota car fueled by green hydrogen from the Faridabad lab of Indian Oil is expected to be tested in the city nearby on March 15.

Green hydrogen is seen to have an up and coming hand on the world’s shift to sustainable energy and net-zero emissions to tame global warming and climate change. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity.

“We are moving towards green hydrogen… My idea is to make it from sewage and toilet water… we can use solar and wind power at low cost," Gadkari said in the interview with News18.

“We are making imports of crude oil, gas, and petroleum of Rs 8 lakh crores. But we want to replace it with alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, CNG (compressed natural gas), electric, bio-LNG (liquified natural gas) and green hydrogen,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari believes that the number of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased, with cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi opting for electric buses.

“Within two years, by getting good manufacturing numbers, the cost of electric 2, 3, and 4-wheelers and even buses will be equal to petrol and diesel vehicles,” he said.

Gadkari said that India, in addition to the production of Lithium-ion batteries, is also developing zinc-ion, sodium-ion and aluminium-ion batteries, so that “this new chemistry is going to be helpful for industry." Indian startups are also doing a lot of research on this front, he said.

“India will become the No.1 manufacturing hub of automobiles in the world within five years, taking the turnover of this sector to Rs 15 lakh crore from Rs 7.5 lakh crore,” said Gadkari.

“This is the sector which is giving maximum employment potential, which is giving maximum revenue to the state and the Centre in GST (goods and services tax) and this is a very important sector which will contribute to our growth," he said.

