Exclusive: MG to Launch Electric Car Below Rs 20 Lakh in India, Also Working on 500 Km Range EV

MG Motor India today launched the 2021 ZS EV in India at a starting price of Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant and Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exclusive variant. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Office, MG Motor India, post the launch, told us that MG is working on couple of areas to elevate further EV penetration in India.

In an exclusive interview given to News18, Gaurav Gupta said that MG is working to launch an electric vehicle in India below Rs 20 Lakh. He further added that MG is also working on an electric car with close to 500 km all-electric range. Currently, the MG ZS EV gets an all-electric range of more than 400km on a single charge.

Not only just products, but MG Motor is also working on setting a battery assembly unit in India. As the battery tech is evolving day by day, it is getting more affordable. However, an EV battery accounts for almost 50 percent cost in a vehicle and are usually imported from limited number of countries currently making batteries.

MG hopes to bring down the cost further by locally assembling the electric car batteries in India. In all probability, they will assemble the batteries at their manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat.

As for the 2021 MG ZS EV, it now gets a powerful 44.5 kWh battery pack, and has an increased ground clearance to save battery from external damage.