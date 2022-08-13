Exclusive: Ola Electric Car to Get Over 500 Km Range

When it comes to the world of automobiles, it is electric vehicles that have got everyone’s attention. And in this segment, Ola Electric has been leading the revolution in terms of popularity and the number of units sold. The Indian automaker has witnessed massive success in the two-wheeler space and has now decided to enter the electric four-wheeler segment. Sources accessed by News18 have confirmed that the upcoming electric car by Ola Electric will have over 500 Km of range on a single charge.

Sources in the know of the matter requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the information.

This information comes after Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease an upcoming announcement regarding the Ola electric car on Independence Day, August 15. The co-founder teased a video of the right rear wheel of the electric car saying, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

Additionally, Bhavish announced the time when the unveiling will take place which is 02:00 PM, August 15th.

Ola has been on a hiring spree for roles in software development, vehicle engineering, product management and data science.

Amongst those recently onboarded include industry veterans – John O’ Connor, a former senior exec at Tata Motors as Vice President, Car Projects; and Franco Bellillo, formerly with BMW and Beijing Electric Company as the Head of Purchasing. Ola has strenghtened the design team as well with the joining of Ramkripa Ananthan, earlier the Chief of Design at Mahindra and Mahindra, and Wayne Burgess, the former Chief of Design at JLR and Aston Martin.

Ola’s four wheeler team also includes global talent like Jose Pinheiro, an automotive veteran with GM, and now the Global Head of Manufacturing and Operations, and YS Kim, who in the past was associated with Hyundai and Kia; as the Head of Global Sales and Distribution; amongst others.

Earlier this year, Ola Electric announced that they will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. Interestingly, Ola Electric said at the time that this autonomous driving feature will not debut with their two wheeler, the Ola Electric S1 series. Instead, that this technology is being developed for their upcoming electric car.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that this feature is being developed to make the upcoming four-wheeler EV on par with the likes of Tesla and Rivian, eventually, when the testing and development is complete.

Bhavish Aggarwal also confirmed that this feature is being developed keeping the global market in mind and not just India, shedding light on the ambitious global plans of the Indian automaker.

