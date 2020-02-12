Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan Never Sits on the Right Side of Car, Fears Driving Abroad - Watch Video

Shah Rukh recently interacted with News18 at the Auto Expo 2020 where he unveiled the All-new Hyundai Creta SUV for the Indian market. Answering questions during a round table with media, Shah Rukh said that he doesn’t like to drive in India, although he used to love driving earlier. His favourite spot to drive in night when traffic is low is the BKC complex, Mumbai where roads are empty.

Also, Shah Rukh said he hates driving a car internationally and only do so when required for a movie shoot. However, Shah Rukh also made an interesting revelation about his riding pattern. According to Shah Rukh Khan, he, for some reason, doesn’t sit behind the driver seat, and always prefer seating on the left side of the car.

On being asked about his favourite Hyundai car, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is still "the Santro wala". Khan, who 22 years ago signed up to endorse Santro as the South Korean auto major made its entry into the Indian market, says till date the 'tall boy' hatchback has remained his favourite.

"I always tell them, everybody, MD and everyone, that I am the Santro wala," Khan said when asked what was his favourite product from the Hyundai stable.

He further said, "Now I am the corporate brand ambassador and have to talk about Creta and everything. But still my all-time favourite car is Santro."

Explaining why he loves the model, he said, "One, I love the name. I think certain things have a great name. Santro just had a great name. I am sure Creta is very good and all of them are very good but Santro had a ring to it. Because the advertising of 'Santro wala' it was very nice."

He further said, "Becoming a brand ambassador may be fashionable and very cool but I think a brand ambassador cannot help if the product is not good."

"I am with them for 22 years because for 22 years they have been able to do something good with their cars," the actor said.

Commenting on the future of mobility, he said it is going towards electric but thought must also be applied towards battery disposal and related lifecycle management of such vehicles.

With Inputs from PTI

