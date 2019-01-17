English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Exclusive - Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch on 14th February
Here are the spy images of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV during testing in Delhi NCR.
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Loading...
Mahindra is all set to launch its new compact SUV XUV300 in India on February 14 and ahead of launch the car has been spotted testing on road. Company has officially revealed the car online but no real life images have been released so far. Now News18.com has got images of the camouflage test unit of the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV. In terms of size, the car looks similar to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik.
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style.
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The Mahindra XUV300 will be fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car will get a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control.
In terms of safety, the car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP. In the Indian market, the car competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style.
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).
Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The Mahindra XUV300 will be fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car will get a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control.
In terms of safety, the car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP. In the Indian market, the car competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emraan Hashmi on Name Change on Twitter: Censor Board didn’t Think Cheat India was Apt Title
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
- Supreme Court Bans Vehicle Modification in India – A Detailed Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results