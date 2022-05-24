Experience Divinity With This Kashi, Prayagraj And Bodh Gaya Tour Package By IRCTC

The holy cities of Kashi and Prayagraj hold great significance in Hinduism. In fact, Kashi, the de facto spiritual capital of India, and is visited by thousands of Hindus and Buddhists seeking divine intervention.

Main tourist attractions in Kashi include a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Aarti on Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Now Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a special tour package for the convenience of the pilgrims visiting both these places. This IRCTC tour package has been named as ‘Kashi with Prayagraj and Bodh Gaya’ tour package. The tour package is for 5 nights and 6 days and will start from Coimbatore. IRCTC has tweeted about the package from their official handle.

“Visit the City of Temples and Ghats- Varanasi, Allahabad & Bodhgaya to experience divinity as you explore the holy cities with IRCTC’s air tour package for 6D/5N starts from ₹33,700/- pp . For more details, Visit bit.ly/3lhGGOW”, read IRCTC’s tweet.

‘Kashi with Prayagraj and Bodh Gaya’ tour package dates are July 14 to July 19. By availing this special tour package, you can visit many religious places economically. The tour will start from Coimbatore on July 14 and the passengers will travel to Kashi by air. In this tour of 5 nights and six days, the passengers will be staying overnight in Kashi and Bodh Gaya.

Features of the tour package

Passengers will travel to-and-fro Coimbatore by air. Passengers will also be accommodated in an AC room of a hotel. Breakfast and dinner are part of this tour package and no separate money will have to be paid for it. Along with this, IRCTC will make arrangements for the travel of the passengers from one city to another. Passengers will not have to pay for any charges like toll, parking etc.

Cost of the tour package

The ‘Kashi with Prayagraj and Bodh Gaya’ tour package is economical. If you are travelling alone then you will have to pay Rs 40,550 for the package. At the same time, on double occupancy, the cost is Rs 34,800 per person. For triple occupancy, the cost is Rs 33,700 per person. The cost for booking a bed for a child is Rs 31,450.

