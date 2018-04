Experience Mercedes-Benz at The Auto Expo 2018 Like Never Before

There was excitement in the air as people went around wearing broad smiles on their faces. The young and the middle-aged, all flocked to see what Pavilion 15 had to offer. Their reason for being so chirpy? Well, it was none other than the experience provided by the Mercedes-Benz luxury car showcase. As you walked past, you could be sure that these cars on display would be a guaranteed head turner. And with something for everyone, we bring to you the sheer experience that Mercedes-Benz Pavilion 15 had to offer at the Auto Expo 2018.Adhering to ‘The Best Keeps Leading’ philosophy, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220 d 4MATIC All-Terrain Estate has made a huge style and luxury statement, ever since it was displayed at the 14th Auto Expo in India. Whether it may be unpaved tracks or steep serpentine roads, it could even be a snow-bound ski lodge, but the new All-Terrain boasts of taking the unconventional route to adventure. A striking feature of the front of this car is the SUV-styled two-fin grille and some of its special features include a trim part in aluminium carbon. The exclusive 18inch light-alloy wheels give the vehicle a confident look of an SUV, with an ability to tackle all terrains. Focusing on ‘Concept EQ,’ i.e. to show how electric cars can soon make the shift into the fast lane. With an exterior design to kill for and a driver-oriented cockpit, this car makes for an irresistible product.Other than the big daddies on the floor, Mercedes-Benz displayed a few other from their luxury collection, which made it the largest luxury display of cars so far. A few from the list were cars like the Mercedes- AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe, AMG GT R, GLS 350d, the C250 d Edition C, and even the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team car.In addition to the showcase, Mercedes-Benz also unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 along with the ‘Made in India,’ BS VI Mercedes-Maybach S560. The Maybach S650 stands for exclusivity, craftsmanship and automotive intelligence. These cars guarantee an exceptional experience for its passengers. A definite crowd puller, this car grabbed the eyeballs of several luxury car enthusiasts who visited the expo. Mr Roland Folger, the Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented saying, “With the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach S 650, we promise an exciting year ahead, packed with stunning products, after-sales initiatives, and innovative brand showcases.” The Mercedes Maybach is India’s first introduction of EU6 Technology, a radar-based driving assistance system, triple-torch design, new front, and rear bumpers, and let’s not forget the 2x2 seats optionally available with folding tables, making it a total stunner.But the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion 15 experience remains incomplete without a visit at the Mercedes-Benz lounge. You could grab a frappe or a coffee latte, take a seat and talk about your favourite subject – cars. This is the beauty of owning a Mercedes, it’s not just the privilege of being a part of the luxury family, but also the whole experience that comes with it.But the fancy lounge and premium cars were just one aspect to the galore of events Pavilion 15 had to offer. The ‘Ask Mercedes’ is an AR (Augmented Reality) based chat-bot which takes communication with a customer to a new level. It not only listens to the needs of a customer but provides real-time answers 24x7, anywhere via numerous communication devices, like a smartphone app, social media, and digital assistants. Whether it’s answering questions relating to the operations of the current vehicle, or conducting scans using your smartphone camera, this application is on top of its game.Another was the introduction to the all-new EQ Concept by using Virtual Reality. The guest had to merely put on these glasses, sit comfortably on a couch and you were in the world of Mercedes- Benz. In addition to this, Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out an online marketplace to support dealers in the sale of collection items. https://www.shop-mercedes-benz.co.in/ as an online store will house a range of genuine Mercedes-Benz collection items, where consumers can purchase and have these items delivered to their locations.The 14th edition of the Auto Expo 2018 was a huge success as it saw an approximate footfall of 605,175 people. Mercedes Benz continues its strong leadership and winning a brand position in the luxury car market for three consecutive years in India. And Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Cars reaffirms of the brand’s steady upward climb saying, “With our global ‘Mercedes-Benz 2020’ growth strategy, we have clearly formulated our ambitions in the premium automotive segment and the Indian market will contribute to our goals. Mercedes-Benz offers the best brand experience with world-class products and our focus is more than ever on the needs of our customers. We have the right strategy for India, which is highly customer oriented and we remain confident of the growth momentum in India to continue.