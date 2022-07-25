Experience South India With This Fabulous Tour Package By IRCTC; Details Inside

IRCTC is offering a luxurious and affordable tour package under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives. This package offers you the chance to visit Tirupati, Chennai, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram and Madurai. If you are planning to visit South India in August or September, you should take note of this great tour package by IRCTC.

Discover immense peace & tranquility with IRCTC South India Air tour package covering the beautiful Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple & more at ₹47190/- pp* on Double Occupancy for 7D/6N. Book now on https://t.co/Bl5byLwNBP@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 20, 2022

The entire trip will be of 6 nights and 7 days and includes arrangements for the stay and travel of tourists. The fare for this amazing package starts from Rs 45,260 per person. The tour will start from Delhi and tourists will travel to Chennai via flight. They will travel to Trivandrum and Madurai from Chennai. By availing of this great deal, you can visit famous tourist attractions like the Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple and Balaji Temple.

Cost of the tour package

The cost of the package per person on triple occupancy is Rs 45,260. The tour will cost you Rs 47,190 per person on double occupancy. At the same time, the per-person cost of single occupancy is Rs 59,760. Per Person cost (with bed) of a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 40,120. The per person cost (without a bed) of a child between 5 to 11 years of age is Rs 35,610.

Tour Package Highlights

Package Name – South India Divine Tour Package Ex Delhi

Destinations Covered – Tirupati, Chennai, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram and Madurai

Duration of the tour – 6 nights and 7 days

Departure dates – August 19 and September 16

Meal Plan – Breakfast and Dinner

How to book this tour package

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

