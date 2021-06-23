Explained: Gujarat Govt's EV Policy That Offers Double Incentives for Electric Vehicle Buyers

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently announced the Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, one of its kind EV policy by any state in India that aims to put over 2 lakh electric vehicles on the roads in the next four years. Although states like Delhi and Telangana have already announced their own versions of the EV policy, the Gujarat’s policy is said to be the most aggressive and beneficial for EV buyers in the state.

“Gujarat is renowned in the country as an automobile hub. Now we aim to become the electric vehicle hub in the coming years. The Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 is declared today with an aim to make Gujarat a landmark transportation hub," Rupani said.

So what exactly is this new policy and how it will benefit the end user, we explain here:

1) As per the CM, the govt is stressing on four points in this new policy. One is to popularise the use of e-vehicles in the state; second, to make Gujarat a hub for e-vehicle manufacturing; third, reduce pollution and protect environment; and lastly, encourage young startups and investors in the field of electric mobility," added Rupani.

2) Under the policy, emphasis will be paid to enhance EV charger infrastructure. Currently, 278 charging stations are available in the state for e-vehicles. Infrastructure for 250 new charging stations will come up, which will take the total tally to 528, said Saurabh Patel, Energy Minister, Gujarat.

3) Govt is providing subsidies on the purchase of e-vehicles to incentivise people to move towards electric vehicles.

4) Subsidies of Rs 10,000 per Kwh of battery power has been marked, which is highest in India. However there will be an upper cap on the maximum benefits one can avail on EVs.

Rs 20,000 for two-wheelers

Rs 50,000 for three-wheelers

Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers

5) The amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts through the DBT mode.

6) A price cap of the vehicle you are purchasing is also mentioned. One can’t go above the designated value of vehicle class to avail these benefits.

Rs 1.5 lakh for two-wheelers

Rs 5 lakh for three-wheelers

Rs 15 lakh for four-wheelers

7) Also, the purchaser of an e-vehicle registered at Gujarat RTO will be exempted from registration fee.

8) The central govt’s FAME II policy will be applicable over and above the state’s offerings.

9) The government will also incentivise setting up of charging stations on the highways of the state. Charging facilities will be provided 25 per cent capital incentive with a cap of Rs 10,00,000 as a form of subsidy.

10) Govt is pushing the EV policy to meet a target of around 2 lakh electric vehicles in the next four years which will help in saving fuel worth Rs 5 crore.

With Inputs from IANS

