Explore Possibility of Disinfection Tunnel With No Harm on Human Body: DGCA to Airports, Airlines

In their recent set of guidelines for airports and airlines, DGCA has asked airlines and airports to explore the possibility of a disinfection tunnel to ensure safety of passenger after fully evaluating its health implications on human beings.

Disinfection tunnels are widely being used these days to sanitize both goods and humans in various industries. Delhi airport themselves have installed UV tunnel to disinfect the bags at the entry.

However, human disinfection tunnel consist of a chemical compound that is sprayed on the body in forms of fine particles. While this may kill virus, various studies have found the chemicals to be adversely affecting human skin too.

The rest of the guidelines for airports and airlines remain the same for domestic flights that came into effect after resumption of domestic flight services from May 25. Here is the complete list of SOPs laid out by the Government of India for flyers before resuming the flight services in a staggered manner:

-- FROM ORIGIN TO AIRPORT

-DO’S



-Maintain social distancing and minimum touch.



-Passenger to certify the status of his/her health through the Aarogya Setu App or a self-declaration form.



-Use of digital payment methods.



-Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag allowed.



-Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid air travel.



-Ensure Web Check-in and obtain a boarding pass.



-Passenger to download the baggage tag/baggage identification number, print it and affix it on the bag at a prominent place.



-In case the passenger is not able to print the baggage tag, then he/she should mention the PNR number and his/her name on a thick piece of paper and affix it/tag it with a strong string.



-Before entering the terminal, passenger to ensure that he/she is wearing a mask.



-Passenger to report at the airport as per revised reporting time of 2 hours.



-Passenger to travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA.



-During transit to the airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection

-DON’TS



-Passenger should not reach an airport late.



-Passenger should not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone.



-Passenger should not travel if he/she has been tested positive for COVID-19.



-If a passenger who is not permitted to fly, undertakes an air journey he/she shall be liable for penal action.

-- IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS



The passenger shall give a declaration to the following;



-I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone.



-I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/any respiratory distress.



-I/we am are not under quarantine.



-If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms, I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.



-I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive.



-I/we am eligible to travel as per the extant norms.



-I shall make my mobile number/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.



-I understand that if I undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I would be liable to penal action.



-The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the passenger confirms to the above declaration.



-In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR.

--GUIDELINES FOR AIR PASSENGERS AT THE AIRPORT (Departure)



-Passengers should continue to wear a mask throughout the journey.



-Passenger to get down from the vehicle with the face mask on and with required documents.



-Passenger to arrive at the thermal screening facility near the entry gate.



-Passenger to get himself/herself checked for temperature and display the status of Aarogya Setu App to the staff at the entry gate.



-In case of non-availability of Aarogya Setu, the passenger should be facilitated to go to a counter provided by the airport where Aarogya Setu App can be downloaded.



-Passenger to show his/her identity card, the boarding pass/e-boarding pass to the CISF staff at the entry gate.



-Passenger to proceed to the baggage drop counter and show his/her PNR to the staff. Avoid using baggage trolley, as far as possible.



-An electronic receipt shall be sent to the passenger.



-Passenger to adhere to social distancing which would be specified at the airports through markings like circle, square or tensor barriers.



-Passenger to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop at least 60 minutes before departure.

--AT SECURITY CHECK-IN



-Arrangements have been made at airports to guide passengers to walk through the ore-embarkation security screening.



-Passenger to follow the directions as announced by the authorities and divest of all metal on the body to facilitate the security screening.



-Passenger to bring only one hand luggage as per a specified size allowed by the airlines.



-Passenger to cooperate with security staff by following the instructions for his/her own safety and security.

--SECURITY HOLD AREA



-Passenger to proceed to the security hold area after security screening.



-While waiting in the security hold area, passenger to maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols.



-Chairs marked ‘Not For Use’ should not be occupied.



-While going around food and beverages shops, retail outlets, etc, the passenger should be aware of social distancing and maintain hygiene. Also, he/she should be aware of the locations where sanitizers would be made available.



-Passenger to dispose of all the biohazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport.

--WHILE BOARDING



-Passengers to be attentive towards various communication material displayed at the airport about various health advisories relating to pre-boarding and during the flight precautions.



-Passengers to collect the safety kit (three-layered surgical mask and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding gate.



-Passengers to wear a mask and sanitize his/her hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass.



-Passengers to be attentive towards boarding announcements and reach the boarding queue while following social distancing.



-Display of identity cards by passengers is a must and Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of the e-boarding pass.

--INSIDE THE AIRCRAFT



-During the flight, passengers to strictly follow hygiene and sanitation. Face to face interaction to be minimized.



-Passenger to minimize the use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.



-No queuing at the toilets and only one companion for children and the elderly would be allowed.



-No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats.



-Eatables not to be consumed during the flight.



-No newspaper/magazine will be available, no onboard sale of any item.



-If the passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has respiratory distress, it should be brought to the immediate notice of the crew.

--AIRPORT TO DESTINATION



-The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential.



-To disembark, passengers to strictly follow social distancing.



-Sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate, aerobridges, coaches, jet ladders, ramps etc.



-Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly.

--BAGGAGE COLLECTION



-Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches.



-Transit passengers will not be allowed to come out of the transit area.

--EXIT FROM AIRPORT



-Passengers to hire only authorised taxis.



-Passengers to follow social distancing and hygiene while travelling in any mode of transportation.



-On arrival at the destination, passengers to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination.