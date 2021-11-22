Facelifted Audi Q5 SUV to Launch in India Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Audi is all set to launch the facelifted Q5 in India tomorrow. After having dropped its diesel variants last year, the facelifted Q5 is set to enter the Indian market in the coming weeks with revised styling and a sole petrol engine.

The company last year, revealed the Q5 facelift gets revised styling like a larger prominent front grille complemented with vertical chrome slats. The same sits in between LED headlamps above the redesigned bumpers.

On the inside, the car gets minor changes. Most of the tweaks is expected to come in the form of new technology with a notable update likely for the MIB 3 infotainment system with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen. The new system will also come with connected car tech and Amazon Alexa integration. The international-spec cars also come with a host of active driver aids. However, we are yet to see how much of it make it to our shores.

Audi had chosen to go the petrol-only route with the Q5 facelift. While the outgoing model did come with a diesel engine option, the new Q5 will be offered solely with a 245hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox – the same as the Audi A6 currently on sale.

