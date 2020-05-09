AUTO

1-MIN READ

Fact Check: Pakistan Int. Airlines, Not Air India Charging 3x Fare from Passengers, Fake Video Busted

Under the Vande Bharat rescue mission, more than 1,90,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back in the airlift operation.

Days after India kicked off one of the biggest rescue operations Vande Bharat for Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, a video of passengers creating ruckus after they were asked to pay three times the fare has cropped up. On Friday, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check team has quashed the claims and stated that the video is fake.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PIB fact check team revealed that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that video that is being circulated is fake. Furthermore, the Ministry has also added that the video is from a neighbouring country’s airline.

The PIB fact check team in its tweet said, “#PIBFactCheck Claim: Video on social media showing passengers on purported @airindiain overseas flight arguing over being charged thrice the normal fare & then packed in, without #SocialDistancing

Under the Vande Bharat rescue mission, more than 1,90,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back in the airlift operation. The exercise will encompass flights from the US in the West to the Philippines in the East.

As per plans, two airlines - Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express - will operate 64 flights in seven days to bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries from May 7-13.

