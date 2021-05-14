Although the coronavirus pandemic has had an immense impact on the commercial airline industry, the trends in the private jet industry and charter aviation have shown comparatively positive results. According to data provided by FlightAware, the change could be borne mainly out of travellers’ desire to avoid transmission of COVID-19. In plain words, those who have the big bucks and can afford/own private jets and want to travel in style and safety.

French aviation giant has good news as it unveiled the Dassault Falcon 10X. The latest offering is by far its largest, fastest, most-luxurious private aircraft. The Falcon is priced at around USD 75 million (appox. Rs 5,51,82,18,750.00) and is expected to enter the market by 2025.

Dassault had fallen behind in this segment for a while, as its Falcon 8X jet had a range of around 6,450 nautical miles (11,945 kms). However, the company will aim to cover that deficit with the arrival of the Falcon 10X and get back in the competition with its 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 kilometres) range, which is almost the same claimed by its rival the Gulfstream G700.

The upcoming Falcon 10X will be one of the most advanced business jets out there. It gets a totally new digital cockpit, which features the Honeywell Aerospace Primus Epic avionics suite combined with an array of multiple touchscreens. Due to this functionality, both pilots can use the touchscreen at the same time, thanks to some of the technology which has been taken from the Dassault Rafale fighter jet as well. It also features functions like synthetic vision, airport moving maps, runway overrun awareness system, among others.

The Dassault Falcon 10X also gets fly-by-wire technology. The seats in the cockpit are designed to form a bed when laid flat. This feature may be useful for either one of the pilots to catch some shut eye especially on long-haul flights.

Powering the Falcon 10X are two Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines, each of these rear mounted units is capable of generating more than 18,000 pound force. Such brute force enables it to achieve top speeds of around Mach. 925 (1,142 km/h). The aircraft also gets a new wing design which makes a big difference while cruising at high-speeds and altitudes with its swept back carbon fibre wings which allow smoother and stable flights at higher speeds.

Tech specs aside, the Falcon 10X will be the widest aircraft in its segment. Measuring at 9.1 feet, the extra-wide cabin has allowed the French aircraft manufacturer to add some premium and luxurious insides. The cabin is divided into four areas – the living area is spacious, and each seat gets its own individual tray tables, while the seating layout can be customised and can be moved around easily, it also features a dining and conference area.

The gallery leading up to the bedroom area has two windows positioned to illuminate the galley and is peppered with a couple of seats that can double up as a crew rest area. The bedroom not only features a proper queen size bed, it also gets a bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Apart from the specs mentioned above, the aircraft has 19 windows on each side, allowing enough natural light to stream in. Among other features is the adjustable humidity and cabin pressure levels, which can be tuned to be the same between 3,000 and 41,000 feet, thus minimising effects of jet lag on the passengers.

With such top of the shelf equipment, flight span occupants can travel to any corner of the world in utmost comfort.

