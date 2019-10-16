Falken Launches Sincera SN832i Tyres for Car Segment in India
The new range of tyres also features an asymmetric tread pattern with wide, straight grooves that are claimed to enhance comfort and durability.
Falken Sincera SN832i tyre. (Image source: Falken)
Japanese tyre manufacturer, Falken Tyre India Pvt. Ltd. (FTI) has launched its new-generation standard series tyres – SINCERA SN832i – catering to the car segment in India. Available in 27 different sizes ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches, these tyres are specially designed and developed for small and midsize hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and Compact SUVs. Vehicle owners can buy these tyres from any of the authorized Falken Tyre shops, dealers and distributors, present across India.
The SINCERA SN832i tyres come equipped with a new tread compound and deeper tread depth that ensure high mileage and extra-long life. The new range of tyres also features an asymmetric tread pattern with wide, straight grooves that are claimed to enhance comfort and durability. In addition to these two attributes, the new 4 rib pattern design features wide, straight, and lateral grooves for a better-wet grip.
Commenting on the launch, Satoru Ushida, Managing Director of Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd. said, “Through our latest range of tyres, we are hoping to deliver best-in-class driving experiences to Indian vehicle owners at value-driven prices. The integration of top-notch features – improved durability, better-wet grip, and, of course, the silent pitch variation - will address all the consumers’ requirements and give them the reason to reward their cars with SN 832i. We believe it is a top-notch innovation for the Indian market and will help to transform the country’s tyre industry in its own, unique manner.”
In its newest range of tyres, Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd has integrated a ‘Silent Pitch Variation’ that enables the tyres to adopt pitch arrangement and decrease the lug groove volume, thereby reducing the overall pattern noise. The brand has also leveraged dual-layer nylon band and high rigidity steel belts coupled with 2 ply sidewall to improve stability, longitudinal rigidity and overall durability of the tyres.
