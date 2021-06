A passenger travelling in Delhi - Patna SpiceJet flight called Delhi police control room reporting bomb at 7.50 am. Following the warning, all 48 passengers were offloaded and sent on another flight. After a thorough scan, nothing suspicious was recovered. The scammer has been found to be mentally unstable and was travelling with his father.

More details on the incident are awaited.

