1-min read

Family of Apple Engineer Who Died in Tesla Crash Sues Automaker

The lawsuit filed in a Santa Clara County says the autopilot navigation system caused the crash on Highway 101 that killed Walter Huang near Mountain View in Silicon Valley last year.

Associated Press

Updated:May 2, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Family of Apple Engineer Who Died in Tesla Crash Sues Automaker
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model S involved in the fatal crash on May 7, 2016 is shown with the top third of the car sheared off, in the yard of Robert and Chrissy VanKavelaar in Williston, Florida, U.S. May 7, 2016. (Image: REUTERS)
The family of a software engineer who died after his Tesla SUV crashed in a Northern California highway has sued the automaker. The lawsuit filed in a Santa Clara County says the autopilot navigation system caused the crash on Highway 101 that killed Walter Huang near Mountain View in Silicon Valley last year.

Huang's widow, Sevonne Huang, and his family also sued the state's Department of Transportation for not maintaining the highway. The California Highway Patrol said Walter Huang was traveling south in the carpool lane when the Tesla crashed against a freeway barrier. The crash caused a fire. Rescuers were able to free him, but he died later at a hospital.

The family's attorney, B. Mark Fong, said Wednesday they are suing to help prevent "this tragedy from happening to other drivers using Tesla vehicles."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
