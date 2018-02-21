Famous Bollywood Playback Singer Neha Kakkar Gifts Herself a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d

Famous Hindi payback singer, Neha Kakkar has gifted herself a new Mercedes Benz GLS 350d luxury SUV. She even posted a picture of herself with her new SUV after taking the delivery from the dealership. Launched back in May 2016, the GLS 350d is also sometimes referred as S-Class of SUVs. Priced at Rs. 82.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d is powered by 3-litre V6 engine that can generate 258 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque. All this is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.In terms of design, design, the GLS sports a 20-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels that is said to enhance the sporty appeal of the SUV. The headlamp layout, however, is borrowed from the GLE and GLE Coupe as big three-pointed star and muscular lines and bulges on the bonnet. The Mercedes Intelligent lighting and DRL's give the GLS a futuristic look and overall it's a really long SUV.Inside, the GLS is loaded with a lot of leather and the three rows of seats. The 8-inch multimedia display comes with Merc's latest COMAND Online infotainment system that lets you browse through websites on the go and even use preset apps. To park the car in tight spots it also comes with a 360-degree camera view.The model is currently assembled at the company's Chakan (Pune) based manufacturing facility.