English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Famous Bollywood Playback Singer Neha Kakkar Gifts Herself a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d
Priced at Rs. 82.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d is powered by 3-litre V6 engine that can generate 258 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque.
Neha Kakkar with her new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. (Image: Neha Kakkar/ Instagram)
Famous Hindi payback singer, Neha Kakkar has gifted herself a new Mercedes Benz GLS 350d luxury SUV. She even posted a picture of herself with her new SUV after taking the delivery from the dealership. Launched back in May 2016, the GLS 350d is also sometimes referred as S-Class of SUVs. Priced at Rs. 82.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d is powered by 3-litre V6 engine that can generate 258 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque. All this is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.
In terms of design, design, the GLS sports a 20-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels that is said to enhance the sporty appeal of the SUV. The headlamp layout, however, is borrowed from the GLE and GLE Coupe as big three-pointed star and muscular lines and bulges on the bonnet. The Mercedes Intelligent lighting and DRL's give the GLS a futuristic look and overall it's a really long SUV.
Inside, the GLS is loaded with a lot of leather and the three rows of seats. The 8-inch multimedia display comes with Merc's latest COMAND Online infotainment system that lets you browse through websites on the go and even use preset apps. To park the car in tight spots it also comes with a 360-degree camera view.
The model is currently assembled at the company's Chakan (Pune) based manufacturing facility.
Also Watch: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Taapsee Pannu Emphasise On Road Safety | Auto Expo 2018
Also Watch
In terms of design, design, the GLS sports a 20-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels that is said to enhance the sporty appeal of the SUV. The headlamp layout, however, is borrowed from the GLE and GLE Coupe as big three-pointed star and muscular lines and bulges on the bonnet. The Mercedes Intelligent lighting and DRL's give the GLS a futuristic look and overall it's a really long SUV.
Inside, the GLS is loaded with a lot of leather and the three rows of seats. The 8-inch multimedia display comes with Merc's latest COMAND Online infotainment system that lets you browse through websites on the go and even use preset apps. To park the car in tight spots it also comes with a 360-degree camera view.
The model is currently assembled at the company's Chakan (Pune) based manufacturing facility.
Also Watch: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Taapsee Pannu Emphasise On Road Safety | Auto Expo 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street