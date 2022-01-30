Fan of DIY Tips? Here's a Checklist For Maintaining Your Motorcycle on Your Own

Nobody is born knowing everything there is to know about motorcycles. Allowing the technician to handle everything will keep your motorcycle healthy and quite well-maintained, but it's expensive and you'll learn nothing. However, bikers eventually realise that knowing their bike's mechanics and how they work goes a long way toward keeping them alive and making the most out of their journeys. It really doesn't take much time, and the satisfaction you'll gain from realizing you personally examined your machine from head to toe will repay you tenfold.

Walkaround

It may sound funny, what was the last moment you walked over every element of your bike? Anything on a bike wears down gradually, making even entirely gacked components impossible to see in everyday use. Simply shifting your attitude into "notice anything odd" mode might expose flaws that need to be addressed – before they become serious, ride-stopping difficulties. Look for any leaks. Oil and grit smear on the fork lowers indicate a failing fork seal. Drips from beneath the motorbike must be examined.

Check Pressure in The Tires

It's important to evaluate your tyre pressure to guarantee you're travelling safely. If the pressure is reduced, you risk a flat tyre or a blow at fast speed, and if that is higher much, the bike's balance may suffer. The required air pressure readings are typically found in the tyre maker's manual. Check the PSI number in your tyres with a pressure gauge and fill as required.

Ensure the Drive Chain is lubricated

The driving chain is responsible for transferring torque from the engine to the rear wheels. It may be quite dangerous if not handled properly. Lubricating the chain out after every ride whilst it's still heated is a smart practise. This permits the oil to reach every link in the chain. Inspect the chain tension as well. The proper tension extends the life of your motorbike.

Check Level of Engine Oil

You should always keep your engine's oil level full. Check your bike's oil level after warming it up for a few minutes. Then, place your motorbike on the centre stand (or ask a buddy to do so for you) and inspect the engine oil glass, which is placed at the base of the engine. If it's not at full capacity, fill it up; if the oil appears black, it's important to change it.

Cleaning Air Filter

Air filters on street and adventure motorcycles can survive for 5,000 km or more before needing to be cleaned or replaced. If you ride dirt motorcycles or in gritty, sandy terrain, your air filter may require more frequent cleaning, from around monthly to weekly. Lift the airbox and detach the filter to inspect the condition of your air filter. Replace or cleanse it if it appears dusty and clogged.

