FAQ| Complete State Guidelines, Quarantine Norms for Air Passengers Arriving on Domestic Flights

In a recently held press conference, Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the government has allowed domestic flights to operate at 65 percent capacity of the original schedule as against 35 percent capacity that was allowed initially when ban from domestic flights was lifted. While the guidelines for the international arriving passengers are clearly laid out, there's still a lot of confusion regarding domestic flights, with every state and UT having their own set of regulations for the incoming flights. We have tried to simplify the guidelines based on latest state issued SOPs-

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Andaman are exempted from quarantine. All such passengers are allowed to travel to their residence/next destination by local/private transport.

Andhra Pradesh

All passengers traveling to Andhra Pradesh must enrol themselves on the Spandana website, before their travel. All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Andhra Pradesh will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Assam

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Assam with same day return tickets are exempted from quarantine. Other passengers without symptoms will have to undergo a combined institutional and home quarantine for at least 14 days. Period of institutional quarantine will be for 7 days or till the test results come in, whichever is less.

Asymptomatic passengers from the list below, are exempted from institutional quarantine, but will have to undergo home quarantine:

Pregnant women

Elderly person, over 75 years and requiring assistance

Person due to attend funeral and rituals associated with death of an immediate relative

Children below 10 years of age along with their parents & siblings

Immediate relative of hospitalised patient

Patients who have recently undergone cardiac, kidney, cancer treatment/surgery/transplant

Husband and wife travelling together and also their children and/or parents accompanying

them, if any.

Bihar

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Bihar are exempted from quarantine.

Delhi

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Delhi will have to undergo 7 days of home quarantine.

Goa

All symptomatic passengers are exempted from quarantine.

Gujarat

Asymptomatic passengers arriving at Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, are exempted from quarantine. It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Surat to install the SMC Covid-19 Tracker App and must also fill the Novel Corona Self Reporting form.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Porbandar, are exempted from quarantine if they exit the district within 5 days and have a proof of exit. All other passengers without symptoms must undergo 2 days of institutional quarantine followed by 12 days of home quarantine.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Kandla must undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Haryana

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Haryana will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Himachal Pradesh

It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Himachal Pradesh to install the Aarogya Setu App and also to register, at least 48 hours prior to their arrival, on the Covid E-pass portal here .

Army/CAPF personnel are not required to register on Epass software if they have arrived to join back their official duty. They can enter/pass through the state on the strength of their official identity cards.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving from all states will be exempted from quarantine, if they are carrying a COVID negative certificate through RT/PCR test or Trunaat/CB Naat test by an ICMR-authorized lab issued not earlier than 96 hours from the time when the sample was taken. However, they must take adequate measures like wearing a mask, social distancing etc to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All other asymptomatic passengers arriving from cities with high prevalence of Covid-19 will have to undergo 7 days of institutional quarantine, followed by 7 days of home quarantine. Passengers arriving from cities with high prevalence of Covid-19 may only be exempted from institutional quarantine if they are travelling for exceptional and compelling reasons such as human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years. However, these passengers will then have to undergo home

quarantine for 14 days.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving from other states will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Institutional and home quarantine will be as per the directives of the health department issued from time to time.

Asymptomatic residents of Himachal Pradesh who had travelled to other states for medical, business or work purposes, may be exempted from quarantine if they exit or re-enter the state within 48 hrs.

Jammu and Kashmir

All passengers arriving at Jammu & Kashmir will have to undergo Covid-19 antigen test through RT-PCR method or Rapid Antigen test. Until the test results are reported negative, all passengers with contactable phone number with updated Aarogya Setu App will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers without contactable phone number with updated Aarogya Setu App will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days or till their test results are reported negative, in which case they will be released for home quarantine.

Asymptomatic Business travelers carrying a confirmed return ticket, confirmed hotel booking and their Business ID will be exempted from quarantine and will be permitted to proceed to their hotel from the airport after undergoing the Covid-19 test. However they will have to ensure that their interactions would be restricted to the business purpose only and they must also maintain details of persons they interact with during their stay at Jammu & Kashmir.

Personnel of Defense and Central Armed Police Forces returning on duty, including transit labour hired by BRO to go to Ladakh, will be exempted from Covid-19 antigen testing. They will be permitted to proceed for institutional quarantine at their respective units as per their internal procedures.

Karnataka

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Karnataka are exempted from quarantine. However, they must self-monitor themselves for 14 days.

Kerala

As per regulations imposed by State Governments, all passengers arriving at Kerala must have a valid e-pass after registering their details in state’s COVID Jagratha portal, without which the passenger will not be permitted to exit the airport.

On arrival, all asymptomatic passengers to show their e-pass to the health department at airport and undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Passengers visiting Kerala for less than 7 days are exempted from home quarantine provided they obtain an entry pass for short visit from the Jagratha portal.

If a passenger is travelling further to Tamil Nadu or any other State/UT, it is mandatory to obtain an e-pass for Tamil Nadu or any other State/UT depending upon his/her final destination, without which entry will be denied at the state border.

Ladakh

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Ladakh will be exempted from quarantine if they are carrying a Covid-19 negative certificate by an ICMR-authorised lab issued within 48 hours before arrival. All other passengers will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 7 days.

Workers are advised to arrive at Ladakh through contractor(s) or Labour agencies and will be exempted from quarantine if they are also carrying a Covid-19 negative certificate by an ICMR-authorised lab issued within 48 hours before arrival. If they do not carry this report, they will have to undergo 7 days of institutional quarantine followed by a Covid-19 test.

Madhya Pradesh

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Madhya Pradesh are exempted from quarantine and must self-monitor their health for at least 14 days.

Maharashtra

All asymptomatic passengers who intend to stay in Maharashtra for a period of 7 days or less shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine. Such passengers will have to share the details of their return/onward journey.

Other asymptomatic passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. To seek exemption from home quarantine, it is mandatory to upload the request online here , before your travel. Application sent for exemption via emails will not be accepted.

Odisha

Asymptomatic passengers travelling to Odisha for work will be exempted from quarantine if they exit the state within 72 hours. Similarly, asymptomatic passengers travelling out of Odisha for work for not more than 72 hours will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Punjab

All passengers landing at Punjab must download and register themselves on the Cova App before their travel. All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Punjab will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Rajasthan

It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Rajasthan to install the Aarogya Setu App. All passengers without symptoms arriving at Rajasthan will have to undergo voluntary home quarantine for 14 days.

Tamil Nadu

All passengers from the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat are not permitted to enter Chennai, via direct or transit flight. Asymptomatic Business travellers from all states, apart from Maharashtra and Gujarat, will be exempted from home quarantine if they have a valid return ticket of travel within 48 hrs of their arrival.

Other asymptomatic passengers from all states, apart from Maharashtra and Gujarat, must undergo home quarantine for 14 days All passengers arriving into Tamil Nadu must obtain a mandatory TN e-pass by registering

here before their travel.

Telangana

It is mandatory for all passengers to install the Aarogya Setu App. All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Telangana are exempted from quarantine. However, they must self-monitor their health for at least 14 days.

Uttar Pradesh

It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Uttar Pradesh to install the Aarogya Setu App and register here. All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Uttar Pradesh are exempted from quarantine if they are in the state for 7 days or less. Such passengers will have to carry the details of their return journey.

Uttarakhand

It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Uttarakhand to install the Aarogya Setu App and register on the Smart City web portal http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their travel.

Passengers carrying a negative RT-PCR test report from an ICMR approved lab which has been issued not earlier than 72 hours from time of arrival, will be permitted to enter the state without any restrictions. Passengers are required to upload their report on the state website .

All asymptomatic passengers arriving from cities with high prevalence of Covid-19 (as per the enclosed list), will have to undergo 7 days of institutional quarantine followed by 7 days of home quarantine. However, all pregnant women, seriously ill persons and senior citizens above the age of 65 years, or parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years of age, will be exempted from institutional quarantine but will have to undergo 14 days of home

quarantine. Such passengers will only be exempted from quarantine if they return to Uttarakhand within 72 hours.

Asymptomatic passengers arriving from flights which are transited through any of the cities with high prevalence of Covid-19 and those who have directly arrived from other states/cities (apart from the cities with high prevalence of Covid-19) will only have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Uttarakhand for a short visit of up to 7 days, for exceptional and compelling reasons, such as cases of death in family, serious illness, visiting parents (old-aged)/ family members or any other reason of personal distress, shall be exempted from quarantine, but will only be allowed to move outside their homes (address that was specified on the web portal at the time of registration) to attend for the

aforementioned reasons.

Business travellers will be exempted from quarantine provided they have an authorization letter from the concerned authorities.

All asymptomatic passengers who are workers, employees, experts/ consultants and suppliers involved in the different projects and construction activities of state / central government departments/ PSUs or authorized by businesses and management of industries located in Uttarakhand, travelling for the purpose of business, technical expertise for industries or other similar purposes, arriving into Uttarakhand shall be exempted from quarantine and there shall be no restriction regarding the minimum period of stay for such persons in the hotels. They shall be allowed to move to their workplace in the state on a daily basis, and shall be permitted to travel back to their place of origin, after completion of work.

West Bengal

Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to leave the airport with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

West Bengal does not quarantine asymptomatic passengers & allow them to go to Sikkim. There are screening facilities at the Sikkim border. After screening at the border, even asymptomatic passengers are taken for quarantine for 14 days; for the first 7 days, they will be put in Institutional Quarantine (Govt. facilities are free; Pvt. Accommodation will be on payment basis) and for the next 7 days, they will have to be quarantined at home.

If a person is on an official duty and is tested negative for COVID-19, he/she will be allowed to perform the duty & return without any restrictions. It is mandatory for all passengers arriving into West Bengal to fill-up and submit the declaration form using the Sandhane App developed by H&FW Department of West Bengal.

*Note: These guidelines are sourced from Air India website and subject to change.