FAQ| How To Avoid Quarantine While Arriving in India on International Flight, Updated Guidelines

While the government has not allowed scheduled commercial international flights to operate in India as of now, various other measures are being taken to help passengers enter and fly out of India. Apart from the Vande Bharat Mission, which has been repatriating Indian nationals for past couple of months, government has also tied up with various countries to open Air Bubbles under bilateral agreement, easing travel restrictions.

Having said that, international passengers still need to adhere to strict rues laid by DGCA and Aviation Ministry before entering India, including various quarantine guidelines. However, there's a possibility to avoid institutional quarantine while entering India on international flights. Here's a FAQ on how to avoid quarantine, get your RT-PCR test done on the spot-

What are the quarantine guidelines for visiting India?

If you're arriving in India on an international flight from any of the country and want to exit the airport, there's a 7 Day Institutional Quarantine and 7 Days Home Quarantine.

What are the quarantine norms for passengers with DOMESTIC FLIGHT?

If you have a connecting flight to other Indian states from the Delhi airport, and if you are not leaving the airport, there's no quarantine norm. However, this was valid only for passengers flying through Vande Bharat Mission. If you're arriving in India on international flight which is not part of VBM with a further connection, there's an Institutional Quarantine of 7 Days.

What's the latest quarantine norms at airport?

As per latest guidelines, if a passenger has prior COVID-19 certificate with negative report, they are exempted from quarantine if you are flying with further domestic connection flight.

What are the guidelines for RT-PCT Test on International Passengers

The test taken within 92 hours of departure from the port of origin is valid on arrival in India. The exemption form can be filled post going for the test up to 72 hours before departure. In case the report is not available in time, the form can be filled with proof of test and on arrival, passengers are expected to show a covid negative certificate along with exemption approval. Passengers with covid negative certificate can travel in public transport including domestic flights to reach their final destinations.

Where can I find Exemption Form

Exemption Request form can be filled and submitted online with supporting documents 72 hrs. before boarding flight. Exemption Requests will be approved or rejected online by respective state authorities. Passengers can apply online to seek exemption from mandatory Institution Quarantine under five categories.

Who Are Exempted from Institutional Quarantine

Only International arriving passenger belonging to any of the below mentioned 5 category & having valid documents can apply online to seek exemption from mandatory Institution Quarantine under five categories.

1. Pregnant women

2. Suffered a death in the family

3. Suffering from serious illness (Description to be provided)

4. Parents accompanied by children below 10 years

5. Covid-19 negative certificate (attach RT PCR test only)

What if my Application get rejected?

If the respective state government rejects the application, the passenger shall undergo the institutional quarantine as per the govt. norms at the approved centers. Refer to the Important Quarantine Guidelines to know more about the institutional quarantine.

Is RT-PCR Test Mandatory?

No, the RT-PCR test is not mandatory. For passengers with no test report, have to undergo mandatory 7 days of institutional quarantine, at their own cost and another 7 days of home quarantine on arrival in India.

Who is offering on-arrival RT-PCR test facility?

While Delhi airport was the first airport to set up a RT-PCR test facility at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Mumbai International Airport has also opened this facility for travellers. For other airports, passengers have to produce COVID-19 certificate done 92-hour prior boarding a flight.

IS THIS FACILITY CHARGEABLE?

Yes, the cost of package starts at Rs 5,000 at the Delhi Airport which includes both the testing and waiting at international lounge till the report arrives. The service and facility is being provided in collaboration with Premium Plaza Lounge and Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, a Delhi-based laboratory, which is currently associated with Delhi government to test COVID-19 samples. The charge is Rs 1,600 at the Mumbai Airport.