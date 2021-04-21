As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Indian shore, the cases have reached an all-time high, forcing various state governments to announce weekend and night lockdowns. Few states like Delhi and Maharashtra have gone a step ahead to announce a full lockdown. Amidst all this chaos, India’s aviation industry, battered by the 2020 slowdown has taken yet another hit. As per data shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the average daily footfall of domestic passengers has fallen below 2 Lakh passengers for the first time since the flights were re-opened on May 25.

While domestic flights still continue to operate in a calibrated manner, the impending fear of international air travel closing once again is looming over flyers. India announced to stop all scheduled international commercial flights in March last year and since then, regular operations have not started. While India did undertake the world’s largest repatriation drive under Mission Vande Bharat, simultaneously, our government also announced bilateral pacts with various countries to ease international travelling.

This, however, doesn’t stand true anymore. Many countries, including the UK and Hong Kong, have announced a ban on flights from India. On the other hand, countries like the US has issued a travel advisory to all passengers flying in and out of India. We look at all the countries to where you can take an international flight and also the countries announcing restrictions.

WHAT IS AN AIR BUBBLE?

An air bubble is a temporary arrangement between two countries to restart commercial flight services at a time when regular international flights are suspended due to COVID-19. Under the arrangement, airlines from both countries are allowed to operate, unlike Mission Vande Bharat where only Indian air carriers were allowed to operate flights.

WHICH COUNTRIES CAN YOU FLY TO UNDER AIR BUBBLE PACT?

India had initially established travel bubbles with countries like the United States, Germany and France in 2020. Since then, India has formed agreements with 27 nations in total. Here’s the list:

Afghanistan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Canada

Ethiopia

France

Germany

Iraq

Japan

Kenya

Kuwait

Maldives

Nepal

Netherlands

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Russia

Rwanda

Seychelles

Tanzania

Ukraine

UAE

United Kingdom

United States

Uzbekistan

IS TOURIST VISA APPLICABLE FOR FLIGHTS UNDER THE AIR CORRIDOR?

Yes, certain countries are now allowing passengers from India with a Tourist Visa. Here’s the list-

Dubai

Maldives

Seychelles

However, the majority of countries are still allowing only stranded Indian citizens, OCI card holders & diplomats. If the country has not allowed tourist visa, Indian nationals cannot fly to these countries.

WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE RESTRICTED FLIGHTS FROM INDIA?

Ever since the caseload of COVID-19 patients has increased due to the second wave, many countries have announced restrictions on flights from India. Here’s a list:

WHAT’S THE LATEST TRAVEL ADVISORY FROM THE US?

– While India doesn’t have an air bubble agreement with Hong Kong, many flights were operated as part of Mission Vande Bharat to repatriate stranded Indians. However, Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India till May 3. The Hong Kong government’s decision came after 50 passengers of two Vistara flights this month were found positive for COVID-19 when tested on arrival. According to rules, all passengers who want to come to Hong Kong need to have a COVID-negative RTPCR result with them from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.– While earlier India announced a ban on flights from the UK due to a mutant COVID-19 strain, now UK has announced a ban on flights from India due to the rising cases and also the fact that 7 Indians have been found with the mutant COVID-19 strain. UK has put India on the red list. Following the same, Air India has suspended all flights to/from the UK till April 30, 2021.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has formulated a slew of guidelines and recommendations for people travelling to India from the United States. Cautioning the people against the deadly virus spread in India, the CDC recommended people to avoid travelling to India in the current situation where even fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of catching the virus.

The national health agency further added that if at all one has to travel to India, they should first get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and upon reaching India, should follow covid safety protocols like washing hands, maintaining 6 feet distance, and wearing marks at all cost to ensure they do not contract the virus.

WHO CAN TRAVEL FROM INDIA TO US?

1. US citizens, permanent residents, and foreign nationals holding valid US visas.

2. Any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the USA with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

3. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

