FAQ| Latest Dubai Airport Quarantine Norms If You're Planning a Visit to UAE During IPL 2020

The Indian government recently announced opening up the airspace with a bunch of countries under the bilateral agreement called the air bubble pact. Among the countries under the agreement is Dubai, also the host of IPL 2020. Dubai was also the first gulf nation to open up tourist activities from international travellers.

After the world was rocked by Covid-19, UAE had emerged as the strongest contender to host the IPL, which was earlier to be played from March 29. Now the dates have been pushed back to September 19.

While Dubai will host this year's IPL, it is not yet confirmed if the matches will be hosted with or without spectators. However, if you are planning to visit Dubai during the IPL 2020 to watch a match or for tourist activities, here's the latest quarantine information as stated by the Dubai International Airport:

Can you visit Dubai for tourism activities apart from IPL 2020

Dubai Airports has re-opened its airspace after Dubai government’s decision to permit UAE residents to travel to and from Dubai International and low/medium risk countries (after meeting appropriate health and safety conditions) from June 23 and tourists from July 7, 2020. While there won't be any quarantine for passengers travelling from anywhere, they will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test every 4 days.

What are the documents needed for entering Dubai?

Apart from the valid tourist Visa, passengers are advised the following conditions must be met for all flights to/from DXB or DWC:

All citizens, residents, tourists and transit passengers are required to obtain a negative COVID19 certificate before arriving into DXB or DWC.

All passengers including citizens, residents and tourists departing from DXB or DWC to the European Union or United Kingdom are required to carry a negative COVID19 certificate.

Children under the age of 12 and children with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR test requirements.

Negative COVID19 certificates will be valid for up to 96 hours from the time of the PCR test.

Some passengers may be required to complete another PCR test upon arrival in DXB.

What things do you need to keep in mind while entering airport terminal?

In order to maintain public safety and physical distancing requirements, all passengers departing from DXB are requested to adhere following guidelines:

Only valid ticket holders will be allowed into the terminal building.

You must not go to the airport more than four (4) hours before your scheduled flight time

Protective gloves and mask must be worn by all travellers.

Passengers displaying symptoms are advised to not come to the airport and seek medical advice.

What terminals are flights being operated from?

All Emirates airline flights operate from DXB’s Terminal 3

All other airlines will operate from either Terminal 2 or Terminal 3.

