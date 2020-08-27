FASTag a Must to Avail Toll Plaza Discounts: Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made the use of FASTag mandatory for availing return journey discount or any other exemptions at toll plazas.

A Gazette notification no. 534 E dated August 24, 2020 to amend the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 has been notified in this respect. The move is seen as another step towards promoting the use of digital payments on Fee Plazas of NHs. The fee payable towards such discounts shall be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or on-board unit (transponder) or any other such device only.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made the use of FASTag mandatory for availing return journey discount or any other exemptions on Toll Fee Plazas. Users who wish to claim a discount for making return journey within 24 hours or any other local exemptions, shall be required to have a valid functional FASTag on the vehicle," MoRTH said in a statement.

It will also ensure that discounts in all other cases having a valid FASTag, is made necessary. "The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle," the statement said. A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

