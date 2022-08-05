CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Auto » Fastag Can Save Fuel Worth 35 Crores Annually
1-MIN READ

Fastag Can Save Fuel Worth 35 Crores Annually

By: Auto Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 18:19 IST

New Delhi, India

How Fastag helps you save money and time (Credit: News 18)

Fastag helps us save money and time, let's have a look at the following infographics to understand how Fastag has changed our life in recent years

Fastag India
Fastag helping us save money and time, let’s have a look through the following infographics (Credit: News18)
Fastag India
Did you know? Using Fastag has saved fuel worth 35 Crore per year (Credit: News 18)
Fastag India
Fuel Saving and Reduction in CO2 are two major benefits of using Fastag (Credit: News 18)
Fastag India
Do you know What exactly is Fastag? (Credit: News 18)
Fastag India
Let’s understand how exactly this Fastag works. (Credit News18)
Fastag India
NETC System lays a key role in the working of Fastag (Credit: News 18)
Fastag India
Did you know how much they make from Fastag? (Credit: News 18)
Fastag India
Graph representing the penetration of Fastag in India (Credit: News 18)

first published:August 05, 2022, 18:19 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 18:19 IST