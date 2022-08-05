Fastag Can Save Fuel Worth 35 Crores Annually

Fastag helping us save money and time, let&#8217;s have a look through the following infographics (Credit: News18)\nDid you know? Using Fastag has saved fuel worth 35 Crore per year (Credit: News 18)\nFuel Saving and Reduction in CO2 are two major benefits of using Fastag (Credit: News 18)\nDo you know What exactly is Fastag? (Credit: News 18)\nLet&#8217;s understand how exactly this Fastag works. (Credit News18)\nNETC System lays a key role in the working of Fastag (Credit: News 18)\nDid you know how much they make from Fastag? (Credit: News 18)\nGraph representing the penetration of Fastag in India (Credit: News 18)\nRead the Latest News and Breaking News here