FASTag Records Transactions Worth Rs 13.84 Crore in December, Reflecting 10.8 Percent MoM Growth

FASTag recorded Rs 13.84 cr transactions in December reflecting a 10.8 per cent month-on-month increase since November. According to sources at CNBC-TV18, the current FASTag user count stands at over 2.3 cr. FASTag contributes over 75 per cent of total toll collection.

FASTag was launched in 2016 and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. The numbers went up to seven lakh in 2017 and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018. In November this year, the ministry issued a notification making FASTag mandatory from January 1, 2021 for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for registration of new four-wheelers. It was also mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate of a transport vehicle will be done only after the vehicle concerned has a FASTag.

For National Permit vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since October 1, 2019. A valid FASTag would be made compulsory for getting a new third party insurance. This would come into force from April 1, 2021.

The ministry said that steps for ensuring availability of FASTag through multiple channels are being taken. They would be available at physical locations as well as online, The National Toll Collection (NETC) programme has been implemented on a pan-India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates using passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.