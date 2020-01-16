Take the pledge to vote

Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Father Fined Rs 26,000 After Letting 17-Year-Old Son Ride a Scooter

The traffic police issued a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet while riding on public roads and Rs 25,000 for the juvenile for under-age riding.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Father Fined Rs 26,000 After Letting 17-Year-Old Son Ride a Scooter
The Challan and Scooter issued by the police against the father. (Image source: Cartoq)

A father of a minor who was riding pillion while his son rode a scooter was fined a total of Rs 26,000. The incident happened in the outskirts of Cuttack where the duo was on a scooter without wearing a helmet.

The traffic police issued a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet while riding on public roads and Rs 25,000 for the juvenile for riding under-age. The challans were issued under the sections 194D that prohibits riding without a helmet and Section 199A that includes offences by juveniles.

The father has been reportedly allowed to pay the fines online. The scooter has been impounded by the police and will be released upon the payment of fine. If the owner fails to pay the fine, the police will suspend the driving license of the rider and also cancel the registration of the scooter.

The Challan. (Image source: Odisha Bytes) The Challan. (Image source: Odisha Bytes)

In a similar incident in Hyderabad, a 10-year-old was spotted driving a Maruti Suzuki Alto while his parents were in the back seat. The Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station has generated an e-challan against the vehicle. According to the receipt shared by the police station, the cops have raised a Rs 2000 fine, which includes disobedience of orders (Rs 500), dangerous driving (Rs 1,000) and underage driving (Rs 500).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

