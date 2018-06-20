Father Saves Son from Burning Racecar Before Safety Crew Does - Watch Video

If you drive a vehicle, you must be aware about the dangers that come as a freebie with each time you hit the road and high speed driving is the biggest culprit for most of the accidents. However, by the nature of it, motorsports is a high speed form of driving, which means risk associated while racing is exponentially higher than a normal day driving.One such incident has left us intrigued and it’s not only the accident, but the survival that makes this video so special. In a numerous motorsports accident recorded over the years, fire has played a devil in majority of the cases. These high speed cars often catch fire during an accident that spreads rapidly. Since it is hard to get in and out of the racecar, it becomes difficult for the driver to get out in time.Also, a fire on racetrack hinders the rescue crew from getting close to the vehicle to save the driver. Something of this sort happened with Mike Jones, who wrecked his racecar in the middle of a race. Little did he knew that his father would come to his rescue, before anyone else does.His father, Dean, hopped the pit wall as soon as he saw the accident before any of the marshal could respond and ran towards his son's burning car. The car was spitting fire from the engine bay, but Dean pulled Mike out of the wreckage and moved away from the car. In just a few seconds afterwards, the fuel pours down the track and it resulted in a restrained blast of fire.Luckily Mike was already away from the car, within 20 seconds of impact and 10 seconds of initial fire. The short video records the heroic incident as the fire crew starts to arrive to put down the fire. Quick thinking by Dean and his swift action saved his son’s life!