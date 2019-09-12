Father’s Day 2017 - Top Hatchback/Sedan/SUV to Gift to Your Father

This Sunday, June 18th, 2017 the world will celebrate the World’s Father Day. We have a compiled a list of top 3 cars to gift to your father on this Father’s Day. (It’s time for the payback). The list includes a car each from Hatchback segement, Sedan segment and SUV segment.

We have kept the upper cap for the bugdet to Rs 15 lakhs. Don’t just wait now and go out for shopping! Here’s our list to make your father happy!

Hatchback – Renault Kwid

The entry level hatchback from the house of French Automaker is one of the most loved product in the recent times. The Renault Kwid was launched with a single aim – to be the choice of first-time car buyers in India, a market long captured by Maruti Suzuki Alto. Yes, the Alto still rules the roost, but Kwid has managed to catch the fancy of many buyers in the country.

Reason being, the Kwid offers a perfect mix of space, gadgets, price, mileage and looks. That’s why, we have chose the car to be ‘The Gift’ for your dad. It will be a hassle-free ownership experience for him. We would recommend to go for the AMT version of the Kwid – the Kwid 1.0 Easy-R. It will get the unnecessary fuss of changing the gears out of the equation.

Sedan – Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Next up is the car for someone who is looking to gift a sedan to his father, and can’t buy a mid-size or premium sedan. The sub 4-metre category, otherwise known as the compact sedan category is the perfect segment for such buyers and what better than the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire to serve as a Father’s Day gift to your dad.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets the industry-leading mileage of 28.4 kmpl, standard safety equipments like ABS with EBD and airbags, latest-gen equipments like infotainment system and more and a lot of space, apart from Maruti’s trusted brand value. It’s also priced competitively, which gives it an upper edge over rivals.

SUV – Hyundai Creta

Last on our list is the compact SUV – the Hyundai Creta, a perfect gift for your dad, if he that ‘SUV’ person. The compact SUV segment is flooded with a lot of offerings in the past couple of years, all worthy of a gift to your dad. But none could match the road presence and other abilities of the Hyundai Creta SUV, if your budget is around Rs 10 Lakhs.

The Hyundai Creta compact SUV comes with an automatic gearbox, a must for your father, if ease-of-driving is on his mind. The SUV also looks good and has the typical Hyundai-ish interiors, which is the best in the industry. Go for the diesel version, if you are looking for mileage with creature comfort.

