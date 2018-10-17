FCA India Expands Sales and Service Reach With Jeep Connect

As a significant step forward in its commitment to expand retail and after-sales service presence in India, FCA has announced the roll-out of Jeep Connect outlets in India. Jeep Connect is a network expansion strategy to take the Jeep and Mopar brand experience closer to customers’ homes, which may be located far away from the hubs of big cities. Jeep Connect outlets will offer sales as well as service and will be set up initially in seven Indian towns.Today, FCA India inaugurated its first Jeep Connect outlet, called Sky Moto Automobiles, situated Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad, Pune district. The Company is set to open six more outlets by end of December 2018 in Rohtak, Ahmedabad, Muvthpuzha, Panipat, Bilaspur and Warangal.On the first Jeep Connect outlet inauguration Mr. Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We wanted to take Jeep and Mopar brands closer to our customers living farther away from metros, and now we can achieve this with Jeep Connect, which is a compact concept that will offer the same premium experience that customers get in our outlets in city centres. ‘Jeep Connect’ underscores our commitment towards providing customers a premium Jeep retail experience and sound customer care under Mopar”A Jeep Connect outlet will have a two-car display, the Jeep creative identity to offer the same, premium experience to customers and a Mopar workshop that will be equipped to fulfil jobs related to periodic maintenance. However, accident jobs will still be undertaken atFCA’s bigger workshops located in the city centres.