FCA India Joins Hands With ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited To Offer Leasing Solutions

In India, leasing solutions for automobiles have been limited to corporations’ and businesses’ executive needs.

Updated:May 10, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
FCA India Joins Hands With ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited To Offer Leasing Solutions
Fiat-Chrsyler Logo. For representative purposes only. (Image: Reuters)
FCA India, recently announced an association with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited to offer leasing services for all FCA cars that will be launched across the country starting with Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune. In India, leasing solutions for automobiles have been limited to corporations’ and businesses’ executive needs. However, with changing customer preferences, the leasing industry is changing and growing tremendously.

Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said: “This innovative partnership will enable customers to lease the award-winning Jeep Compass without having to pay for the vehicle outright and enjoy the cash flow benefits. This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing the Jeep ownership experience to our Indian customers through innovative avenues.”

FCA India-ORIX India - leasing solutions will incorporate a range of benefits, including road tax payments, insurance and renewals, breakdown assistance, accident repairs, end-to-end maintenance and the pay-as-per-use model for a period of two to five years. With customised services, the solution will provide peace of mind and unmatched convenience to customers.

Sandeep Gambhir, MD & CEO- ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, said: “We are proud to partner with FCA India. We look forward to strengthening our leasing solutions and to providing innovative benefits to customers, enabling them to experience premium products and avail of value-adds. We hope to play an important role in meeting today’s customer expectations.
