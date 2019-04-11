FCA India Opens New Jeep Showrooms in Bengaluru, Goa, Ajmer and Patiala

FCA India, manufacturers of the Jeep Compass announced that its retail network has been expanded to 82 points of sale across 70 Indian towns and cities. This includes FCA all-brand showrooms that sell Jeep, Fiat and Abarth vehicles in major Indian cities and Jeep Connect showrooms, which are premium retail outlets that cover the customer base in satellite cities and towns.Announcing the retail network expansion, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Our vision was to have growing retail and after-sales network which could strategically complement our growing volumes in the market. With 82 retail outlets in 70 towns and cities, we are covering a significant amount of landmass and customer base."He also said, "We have grown over 50% in our retail network since the Jeep Compass launch in August 2017. Our effort has been to maintain consistency in our network expansion and ensure excellence in customer experience along with improved service coverage.”With this expansion, FCA has four all-brand showrooms in Bengaluru. The company also has seven all-brand showrooms now in Karnataka, including a presence in Hubli, Mysore and Belgaum. A new FCA all-brand showroom – MVR Auto has opened in Panjim, Goa as well. Furthermore, two new Jeep Connect showrooms are now open in Ajmer, Rajasthan and Patiala, Punjab.