FCA Introduces 'Jeep for All' Financial Schemes for Customers in India

FCA India has announced ‘Jeep for All’, a suite of financial packages for its SUVs in India. ‘Jeep for All’ is innovatively crafted to deliver reduced Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) for corporate salaried customers, lowest loan interest rates from banks, 100% on-road price funding for women, coverage in the event of a job loss, critical illness, accident and an arrangement which assures customers of low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure.

Explaining the ‘Jeep for All’ strategy, Dr. Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are pleased to announce ‘Jeep for All’ – which will offer customers a means to own a Jeep, comfortably within reach. ‘Jeep for All’ adds on to our booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of mind for our customers.”

Under ‘Jeep for All’ aspiring customers can choose from a variety of funding options. Customized ones are as following:

Salaried customers can opt for a vehicle loan of up to seven years. This loan will offer them a three-month low EMI repayment option. Prospects are free to choose any three months in the year to pay lower EMI. This three-month low EMI arrangement will continue every year throughout the tenure of the loan.

With the help of its strong banking relationships, FCA India has facilitated lowest vehicle loan interest from PSU banks for Jeep customers. Those availing a loan up to seven years from State Bank of India (SBI) or Bank of Baroda (BoB) to buy a Jeep can get up to 90% funding on the on-road price of the vehicle.

Women aspirants who wish to own a Jeep have the option for funding up to seven years. This scheme offers 100% funding of the on-road price of the vehicle at an attractive interest rate.

Customers can also avail of a step-up loan for a tenure of up to seven years which allows them to pay the lowest EMI for the first 24 months. This will help customers fulfil their aspiration of owning a Jeep SUV and comfortably manage their finances.