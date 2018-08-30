Feher ACH-01 Helmet With Integrated AC Unit Will Help Riders Keep a Cool Head

One thing universally felt by all riders is the wave of heat inside the helmet when out on the open road. It's essential that a rider keeps a cool head and the folks at Feher have come up with just the solution. The Feher ACH-1 is a helmet which comes equipped with an integrated A/C unit at the back of the head. The trimmings within the helmet help in plugging into your motorcycle battery, and uses a technology similar to the one used in Bentleys or Ferraris to cool the seats. Feher's helmet also comes with Tubular Spacer Fabric which distributes cool air evenly inside the helmet.The ACH-1 cooling unit mainly aims at reducing the interior temperature of your helmet, unlike conventional A/C units which throw cold air onto the rider's face. The system is capable of creating a difference of up to 15 degrees from the outside within the shell. Feher does not recommend the use of the helmet under heavy rain. However, the ACH-1 can be used in bad weather. The ACH-1 is DOT and ECE 22.05 certified and even comes with its own backpack. The Feher ACH-1 is priced at around Rs 42,000 and as standard features a clear, anti-fog and anti-scratch treated visor.Most picture A/C units to be huge and cumbersome to carry but Feher claims the helmet was not an afterthought to the AC functionality. This means that the helmet was designed to receive a cooling unit and therefore will surprise most with its weight. The ACH-1 weighs in at around 1.45 kgs. The shell is constructed from a fibre mat reinforced fibreglass composite which helps in keeping the weight down.