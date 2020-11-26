Ferrari 488 GT Modificata With 700HP Output Unveiled, New Limited Edition Track-Focused Supercar

Premium luxury sports carmaker Ferrari recently unveiled a new, limited edition and track-dedicated supercar – the 488 GT Modificata. Ferrari described it as, 'exclusively for use during track days and at Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events,’ and to begin with will be offered only to drivers who have previously participated in Ferrari club track events.

The Italian auto manufacturer’s new 488 supercar offering is largely based on its GT3 and GTE racing models. The company made significant changes to the Modificata’s engine and it now comes without the FIA Balance of Performance regulations, which implies the new supercar’s power gets a boost of around 700 horsepower. The twin-turbo 3.9 litre V8 version comes with a carbon-fibre clutch and a gearbox that’s available with different ratios to harness that extra performance.

The new Modificata’s kerb weight figure isn’t revealed yet. However, there are 1,000 kilograms (2.2 pounds) of pounds) of downforce at 230 kilometres per hour (142 miles per hour) is listed. It utilises a carbon fibre body with an aluminium roof and uprights and gets the GTE’s suspension. They teamed up with Brembo for the braking system and developed a unique Anti-lock braking system (ABS) system derived from the 488 GT3 EVO to suit the GT Modifcata. It also features a V-Box acquisition system, which is combined with Bosch’s telemetry data acquisition system. The new expandable data system allows data to be downloaded onto a USB stick for easy transferring.

The race car’s cabin is stripped out and sports a similar style akin to most racing models. It is equipped with a high-resolution rear-view camera, a full passenger seat and a tyre pressure monitoring system that not only tracks pressure but also its temperature.

Like all Ferraris, the new 488 GT Modificata offers a wide range of customisation options for its customers for both its interiors and exteriors.

The new 488 GT Modificata will be produced in limited numbers and will be admitted to Ferrari’s Club Competition GT track events. Pricing details of the new Prancing Horse's race-dedicated model are not known yet.