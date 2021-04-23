Ferrari 812 Special Version Revealed With 830 HP Output Ahead of Official Unveil on May 5

Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari has finally revealed the images of its much-awaited 812 superfast model. The company has also revealed brief technical specifications of the same and the model is expected to make its debut on May 5. The official name of the car will also be revealed during the launch and at present, the model is only being termed as special version.

The model looks extremely aggressive as compared to the standard variant and is also elegant at the same time. The car features bigger air intakes at the front and the spoiler is more visible than ever before. Ferrari has also optimized the corners of the bumper to make them more aerodynamic.

Comprehensive details of the special 812 model's engine have not been revealed and are expected to be announced on May 5, the official launch ceremony of the vehicle. Ferrari has however revealed that the vehicle will be powered by a massive V12 engine which will churn out a maximum power of 830 horsepower.

The motor comes as the most powerful engine ever to be used by Ferrari in a streetcar. While the LaFerrari and SF90 Stradale models possess more powerful engines, its only because of the hybrid mechanism utilized in the cars.

The images reveal side vents behind the rear wheels which depict that the model is not a conventional one. The rear glass offered in the standard model has been replaced by a body-coloured aluminium panel that features elements made of carbon fibre aero material.

The engine offers maximum power at 9,500 rpm as compared to the regular Superfast model which delivers 800 hp at 8,500 rpm. The air vents in the rear signify a special consideration to aerodynamics and the quad circular exhausts have been substituted by twin upright pieces with a square design and shifted towards the edges of the bumper.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here