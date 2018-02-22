Ferrari 812 Superfast Tuned to Extract 810 Horses, Impressive Sound [Video]

Ferrari 812 Superfast tuned by Wheelsandmore. (Image: wheelsaandmore)

The crew of Wheelsandmore did not hold back from the currently sharpest weapon born in Maranello, the strongest 12-cylinder engine with 800hp and presents fine upgrades that will be at least as unreasonable for the "average citizens" as the car itself. The state-of-the-art assistance and control systems take the driver unnecessary excitement and tension and make the 812 Superfast amazingly tradable.Where many other manufacturers are implementing larger turbochargers in downsizing delusions with less and less capacity, Ferrari remains with the V12 engine and that's a good thing. Ferrari deliberately designed the 812 Superfast with a restrained exhaust system to create the perfect mix of sporty and everyday usability.Wheelsandmore´s first tuning component to improve sound and power is a handcrafted valve flap exhaust system with sport catalysts and x-pipe, which was developed in cooperation with the European exhaust system manufacturer Kline Innovation and comes optionally made of ultra-light Inconel 625 or typically made of finest stainless steel.With the exhaust the Ferrari 812 Superfast becomes a hellish roaring formula-1 grenade. Optimized flow and diameter ensures additional 20hp and 15nm of torque. The tuner and wheel manufacturer is showing 2 different wheel designs for the 812 Superfast, on the one hand the concave model F.I.W.E with central locking optics which was released last year and on the other hand the world exclusive new wheel design "FORK" which was specially designed for the Ferrari 812 Superfast.The exclusive forged wheel design is coming with some new innovations, such as a real OEM style central lock application and with directional wheel centers for left and right installation.As always the wheels are crafted by hand on order and according to customer´s options in color and surface. Wheelsandmore is currently satisfied with the engine power and keeps hands off the remapping of the ECU as the aerodynamically perfect ingenious vehicle concept is completely convincing so far.