Ferrari Drop-Top and 1950s Inspired Racers Coming to 2018 Paris Motor Show

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 26, 2018, 5:14 PM IST
Ferrari Logo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
While the rest of the Fiat Chrysler (FCA) group will not be attending this year's Paris Motor Show, which opens Thursday, October 4, Ferrari will be heading to the French capital with some interesting new models. Ferrari is bringing the surprising new Monza SP1 and SP2 roadsters to Paris, inspired by the brand's emblematic "barchetta" racers, such as the 1948 166MM or the 1954 750 Monza.

The SP1 is a single-seater while the SP2 has room for a passenger. Both have an 810-horsepower V12 engine, a new record for a Ferrari production model! Both can reach 300km/h and promise 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. These two limited-edition models are the first cars in a new "Icona" series, inspired by the legendary Ferraris of the 1950s.

Visitors to the Paris show will also be able to see the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, which was revealed in August at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California. This model is the 50th drop-top Ferrari and is based on the Ferrari 488 Pista, with which it shares a 720-horsepower V8 twin-turbo engine. With this on board, the Spider promised 0-100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h.
