1-min read

Ferrari P80/C Unveiled, Special Model Developed for an Asian Client

The Ferrari P80/C, which took four years to create, is the masterpiece from the brand's Special Projects department.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 29, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
The Ferrari P80C is a unique model. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Italian car maker Ferrari has presented the P80/C, a one-off car that is unique and extreme -- a custom-made model created for one of the brands' clients in Asia. The Ferrari P80/C, which took four years to create, is the masterpiece from the brand's Special Projects department, whose brief originated with a client's request for a car that paid homage to the legendary "Sport-prototype" vehicles of the 1960s, such as the 330 P3 / P4 and the Dino 206 S.

Based on a 488 GT3, Ferrari has succeeded in creating an utterly original model. Not intended for use on the road, the design of the Ferrari P80/C was, therefore, able to include “extreme features” such as the ability to make its headlights almost completely disappear and an aerodynamic profile directly inspired by a Formula 1 T-wing, which creates the illusion of an ultra-short “virtual” rear windshield.

The price of this private project, which doubtlessly required significant amounts of development time by Ferrari, has not been revealed.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
