Ferrari Purosangue SUV is Here, Marks a Significant Milestone in Brand's History

Ferrari Purosangue has finally made its world premiere and it marks a significant milestone in the brand’s history as they too have forayed into the high-end luxury SUV segment. It was the last big luxury company that held back from making an SUV as others like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Porsche all have SUVs now.

Ferrari Purosangue sales are expected to commence in the Q2 2023 in the European markets. It is the first ever four-door, four-seater car in Ferrari’s history. The Purosangue SUV will also be launched in India in the second half of 2023 with a price tag of around Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom).

Ferrari Purosangue Design

As far as exterior styling is concerned, the SUV takes a lot of inspiration from the Ferrari Roma. The designing is carried out at Ferrari Styling Centre which is headed by Flavio Manzoni. The front end doesn’t flaunt a traditional grille but a dihedral suspended on the lower section. In addition, there are sleek LED headlamps with DRLs.

Some of the notable styling elements in the Purosangue SUV are coupe-esque roofline, long sculpted bonnet, quad exhaust pipes, LED tail-lamp cluster and rear diffuser. Riding on 22-inch front and 23-inch rear alloy wheels, it is presented with rear-hinged back doors with a 79-degree swing. It has a boot capacity of 473 litres.

Ferrari Purosangue Interior and Features

Based on the dual cockpit dashboard concept, the interior cabin is hugely inspired by the SF90 Stradale. The best thing comes in the form of two separate 10.2-inch infotainment screens for the driver and front passenger while it doesn’t feature a touchscreen infotainment system mounted on the centre console. Comfort-related controls are located on a hideaway rotary interface in the central section of the dashboard, and the rear passengers have access to the same functions via a second rotary interface.

For the first time in Ferrari history, the cabin has four separate and independently adjustable seats including the captain seats in the rear. Some of the premium features in the SUV include heated back seats, wireless device charging zone, Burmester 3D high-end surround sound system, front seats with five different types of massage and three levels of intensity, air quality sensor and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Ferrari Purosangue Safety Features

The SUV comes loaded with driver assistance (ADAS) features as standard, many of which were developed in collaboration with Bosch, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Brake System (AEB), Auto High Beam (HBA/HBAM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Drowsiness and Attention (DDA), and rear-view parking camera (NSW).

For the first time, a Ferrari comes equipped with HDC (Hill Descent Control) as standard safety feature. Also, the SUV gets 10 airbags for the overall protection of the occupants.

Ferrari Purosangue Engine

The SUV is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5L V12 petrol engine which churns out top power of 705 bhp at 7,750 rpm and peak torque of 716 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is linked to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which transmits power to all the four wheels. The Purosangue does a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.3 seconds while clocking a top speed in excess of 310kmph.

Ferrari Purosangue will rival Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

