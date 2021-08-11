Ferrari Roma Supercar Gets Horribly Stuck in a Narrow Italian Street: Watch Video

Ferrari Roma is a truly exceptional V8 supercar and the grand tourer makes it a perfect fit for breathtaking rides across Italy’s open roads. However, not all roads in Italy are that accommodating. Owners of such supercars always try to avoid any mishap which can easily result in some heavy offset expenditure. Unfortunately, that won't be the case in this incident which shows the famous supercar getting stuck in one of Italy's historic narrow alleyways.

According to a video uploaded by SupercarNews on YouTube, a silver Ferrari Roma is seen stuck in a narrow Italian alley as the driver may have probably estimated that the supercar was capable of getting through it. While it is not clear if the driver thought he could get his car to the other side of a narrow Italian alleyway, going by the footage it clearly shows he is at fault. The driver can be seen struggling to pull the supercar out of a tight lane.

The judgement of the driver falls flat as the Ferrari Roma isn’t a small car. It measures 183.3 inches long, 77.7 inches wide and the supercar weighs 1,472 kg. The video clip doesn’t show if the Roma ever got out. The visuals compel us to assume that the supercar sustained some damage from this mishap, leaving deep scratches and dents.

Watch Video:

Ferrari Roma has a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine that is also found on the Ferrari 488 Pista. It can generate power of 603 bhp at 5,750 to 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 760 Nm at 3,000 to 5,750 rpm. The supercar is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds and goes on to a top speed of 320kph.

Also Watch:

The Roma was launched earlier this year in India and has a price tag of Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, Pan-India).

