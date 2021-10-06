Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spotted in Mumbai Being Driven by Gautam Singhania: Watch

Raymond boss Gautam Singhania is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for supercars. The billionaire is a proud owner of cars like McLaren 720S, McLaren 570S, Ferrari 348GTB, Lamborghinis and other expensive machines. Singhania also loves to add new units to his fleet collection and he recently got a brand new Ferrari SF90 Stradale imported from the UK. Singhania was seen taking a spree on his new red hot Ferrari on the roads of Mumbai and a video of this spotting was shared online by YouTube channel CS21 Vlogs. The video showed Singhania driving the Ferrari SF90 Stradale on the roads of Mumbai. And while Singhania was alone in the Ferrari, his convoy included a modified Ford Mustang and a Mahindra Scorpio, which probably was occupied by the billionaire’s security personnel.

The Ferrari SF90 is rare spotting on the Indian roads and Singhania is probably among the first few owners of the car in India.

- Ferrari SF90 Stradale Features

The SF90 Stradale is the first Ferrari car to feature PHEV architecture. The combustion engine unit on this supercar is integrated with three electric motors. While two of these electric motors are placed on the front axle, one is located at the rear between the engine and the gearbox. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine offered on SF90 is from the Ferrari 488 Pista and is capable of delivering 769 bhp of power coupled with 800 Nm peak torque. Another 217 bhp output is added by the electric motors on the offering. The car also gets active aerodynamics and like any other Ferrari, it's equipped with a shut-off Gurbey that can be opened or closed depending upon the requirement, as per Cartoq.

The SF90 also has a 7.9 kWh battery pack and it can go up to 26 km purely on electric power n the battery. In its electric avatar, the car can attain a top seeped of 134/km/hr. The SF90 can do a 0 to 100 in just 2.5 s3econds and further can reach a top speed of 341 km/hr.

