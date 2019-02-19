English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ferrari to Unveil Hybrid Supercar in 2019, Battery-Electric Supercar After 2022
A couple of weeks ago during a quarterly earnings call, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed that the company is turning over a new emissions-conscious leaf.
Ferrari logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ferrari's CEO confirmed a couple weeks ago that a hybrid supercar will debut this year, but Automotive News sources revealed that it will be powered by a V8 paired with an electric motor. A couple of weeks ago during a quarterly earnings call, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed that the company is turning over a new emissions-conscious leaf. Not only will the company be debuting a hybrid supercar this year with deliveries beginning in early 2020, but also Camilleri told analysts that 60 percent of the company's portfolio will have hybrid variants in just three years. What's more is that Ferrari will launch a BEV in the vague timeframe of "after 2022."
Earlier, however, Automotive News got some more information about Ferrari's hybridization plans from a source familiar with the project. The supercar hybrid is now expected to come with a V8 supported by an electric motor. While this unnamed vehicle will not make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show next month, it will show up at a "specific event" later this year.
Back in September at Ferrari's capital markets day, the company's chief technology officer Michael Leiters said that this upcoming supercar will "sit at the top of Ferrari's sport cars range and will offer more horsepower than the 488 Pista" so well over 700 hp. Despite the impressive specs that will come with the model, Camilleri confirms that this hybrid won't be a limited-edition supercar but have a "regular lifecycle."
The hybrid system that will power the supercar is actually the second-generation system -- the first-gen was used for Formula One racing and in the LaFerrari streetcar in 2013, though that system used a V12 instead of a V8.
While we can see that Ferrari will be jumping into the electric vehicle revolution, it's clear that they're not abandoning their internal-combustion engine legacy; the Monza SP1 and SP2 sports cars that debuted last year which feature "the most powerful engine Maranello [geographic home of Ferrari] has ever built," will be delivered to owners later this year.
Earlier, however, Automotive News got some more information about Ferrari's hybridization plans from a source familiar with the project. The supercar hybrid is now expected to come with a V8 supported by an electric motor. While this unnamed vehicle will not make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show next month, it will show up at a "specific event" later this year.
Back in September at Ferrari's capital markets day, the company's chief technology officer Michael Leiters said that this upcoming supercar will "sit at the top of Ferrari's sport cars range and will offer more horsepower than the 488 Pista" so well over 700 hp. Despite the impressive specs that will come with the model, Camilleri confirms that this hybrid won't be a limited-edition supercar but have a "regular lifecycle."
The hybrid system that will power the supercar is actually the second-generation system -- the first-gen was used for Formula One racing and in the LaFerrari streetcar in 2013, though that system used a V12 instead of a V8.
While we can see that Ferrari will be jumping into the electric vehicle revolution, it's clear that they're not abandoning their internal-combustion engine legacy; the Monza SP1 and SP2 sports cars that debuted last year which feature "the most powerful engine Maranello [geographic home of Ferrari] has ever built," will be delivered to owners later this year.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Avengers Endgame: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Almost Confirmed Quantum Realm Theory with This Major Spoiler
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results