Ferrari to Unveil New Offering on April 19, Could it be the 296 GTB Convertible?

Ferrari shared a teaser image of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, promising a surprise on April 19. Apart from previewing part of the next model’s rear profile and the lines on the back fender, the teaser image offers little about the new convertible. A closer examination reveals the silhouette to be that of the next Ferrari’s rear buttress, which resembles the 296 GTB coupe. According to reports, the new 296 convertible will have a hard-top roof that folds down. Expect the rear decklid to be tweaked in comparison to the coupe, with the rest of the cosmetics likely to remain unchanged from the 296 GTB coupe. The interior, like that of the Coupe, is intended to be identical to that of other Ferraris. The name for the 296 convertible is yet to be confirmed, with the company previously using the suffixes Spider, GTS, and Aperta to denote its current and previous range of convertibles.

Due to the lack of a permanent roof, anticipate Ferrari to alter the 296 convertible’s chassis to increase body stiffness, as well as a revised tune for the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 to account for the added weight of the folding roof and any structural strengthening measures. The 296 will, like the GTB, be a hybrid, with an electric motor mated with a petrol engine that produces 818 horsepower and 740 Nm.

According to the Facebook post that showed the teaser, Ferrari will unveil the 296 GTS on April 19, which is a long time before another Ferrari model, the Purosangue, makes its premiere this year. The 296 GTS and the Purosangue are diametrically opposed, but both are integral aspects of the company’s future goals - electrification and a crossover. However, we are looking forward to seeing both of the Italian brand’s new cars.

