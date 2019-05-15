English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ferrari's Upcoming Hybrid Supercar Will Debut at the End of May
This supercar will be the second model by Ferrari to launch this year; following the F8 Tributo that made its debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March this year.
The Ferrari P80C is a unique model. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
The second and possibly most exciting launch by Ferrari out of the five scheduled to take place this year has been confirmed by the company CEO to take place at the end of this month.
During a recent quarterly earnings call, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed that a hybrid supercar -- about which rumours have been circulating since February -- will make its grand debut later this month, as reported by CNET's Roadshow.
This supercar will be the second model by Ferrari to launch this year; the F8 Tributo made its debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, two will likely debut in September (probably at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany), and the final model will likely make its appearance during the final quarter of the year.
According to Camilleri, "it will be a top-of-the-line hybrid with supercar performance and true beauty." In fact, he stated that over half of the lineup with being offered with a hybrid trim option by 2022.
While other luxury automotive manufacturers like Aston Martin and Pininfarina are jumping into the electric vehicle revolution with both feet by developing fully battery electric super- and hypercars, Ferrari is merely "studying it" according to company CTO Michael Hugo. Vehicle sound and weight -- two of Ferrari's most defining features -- are greatly altered by converting cars to electric, so it's likely we won't be seeing an all-electric Ferrari until 2022 or later.
The company has been stingy on the hybrid's specs -- almost nothing has been revealed about what to expect. We'll have to wait until the end of the month for full details.
During a recent quarterly earnings call, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed that a hybrid supercar -- about which rumours have been circulating since February -- will make its grand debut later this month, as reported by CNET's Roadshow.
This supercar will be the second model by Ferrari to launch this year; the F8 Tributo made its debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, two will likely debut in September (probably at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany), and the final model will likely make its appearance during the final quarter of the year.
According to Camilleri, "it will be a top-of-the-line hybrid with supercar performance and true beauty." In fact, he stated that over half of the lineup with being offered with a hybrid trim option by 2022.
While other luxury automotive manufacturers like Aston Martin and Pininfarina are jumping into the electric vehicle revolution with both feet by developing fully battery electric super- and hypercars, Ferrari is merely "studying it" according to company CTO Michael Hugo. Vehicle sound and weight -- two of Ferrari's most defining features -- are greatly altered by converting cars to electric, so it's likely we won't be seeing an all-electric Ferrari until 2022 or later.
The company has been stingy on the hybrid's specs -- almost nothing has been revealed about what to expect. We'll have to wait until the end of the month for full details.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results