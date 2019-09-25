Festive Season to be Decisive for the Indian Automobile Sector: Pawan Goenka
Mahindra and Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka hopes that the upcoming six weeks of the festive season can revive the automobile sector from its current sluggish sales trap.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Managing Director Pawan Goenka said on September 23 that there was a sign of revival in the automobile sector, and the coming festive season will be "decisive". "The automobile sector was sluggish for the last 12 months. But with the Centre's slew of measures to give a flip to the economy since July 6, we are seeing the sluggishness giving way to positivity," Goenka told reporters here. There was hope for the revival of the automobile market with the onset of Navratra (Durga Puja) following good rainfall in large parts of the country and improvement in banks' finances, he said.
"The six-week festive season starting with Navratra is going to be decisive. If the sale remains encouraging, the automobile sector will gather pace," Goenka said. Asked about the automobile industry's demand for reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST), Goenka said, "It was easy for us to make such a demand, but for the government to keep its financial position steady, it has to strike a balance. "The government has brought down the corporate tax in a short duration, bringing delight to industry, which no one expected," he added.
"People's desire to buy new cars has not dampened. But I am a bit concerned over the heavy vehicle truck segment, which has been hit hard. This segment relies on the transportation sector which would gain pace when the economy flourishes," he added. M&M has started exporting electric two-wheelers to Europe from its plant in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur Industrial Area near Indore, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour
- Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Hyderabad Woman Sent to Jail for a Year for Thrashing Toddler Daughter in Drunken State