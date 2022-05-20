CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Cannes2022#Gyanvapi#Weather
Home » News » Auto » Few SpiceJet Flights Held Up at Delhi Airport Due to Delay in Daily Payment to AAI
1-MIN READ

Few SpiceJet Flights Held Up at Delhi Airport Due to Delay in Daily Payment to AAI

Around 40 passengers received minor injuries after the overhead cabin luggage fell on them. (Photo: SpiceJet)

Around 40 passengers received minor injuries after the overhead cabin luggage fell on them. (Photo: SpiceJet)

Some SpiceJet flights were held up at the Delhi airport for some time on Friday as there was a delay in daily payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the airline.

Some SpiceJet flights were held up at the Delhi airport for some time on Friday as there was a delay in daily payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the airline, sources said. The airline’s spokesperson said the daily payment was delayed due to a software glitch and the flights are now operating normally.

The AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a “cash and carry” basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues. In the “cash and carry” model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges — navigation, landing, parking, and others — to operate flights.

When asked about Friday’s incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed.” “The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet’s flight operations are now continuing normally,” the spokesperson added.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 20, 2022, 16:16 IST